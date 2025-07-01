Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Local 2025 Fourth of July events: Parades, fireworks and festivals

There are several cities and townships in the region hosting parades and festivals in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.

• Fairborn Fourth of July Celebration: Fairborn will celebrate Fourth of July with a multi-day event, beginning with a block party 4-10 p.m. Thursday along Main Street. On Friday, a parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Broad Street, head down Central Avenue and end at the corner of Main Street and Broad Street. After the parade, a festival will take place at Community Park, located at 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The celebration will conclude with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

• Americana Festival: One of the area’s most popular events, the Americana Festival will feature a community concert, a 5k run/walk, an auto show and more. There will also be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. Thursday at the Centerville High School Stadium, located at 500 E. Franklin St., and a parade at 10 a.m. Friday beginning on East Franklin Street and ending on Tuxworth Road.

• Dayton Lights in Flight: Dayton’s fireworks display will launch from Kettering Field at 10 p.m. Thursday . To accommodate the show, several areas of the city may be closed off. For more information, visit metroparks.org.

• Beavercreek Fourth of July Celebration: Beavercreek will host a parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday to celebrate the holiday. The parade’s route will start at the intersection of Meadow Bridge Drive and Dayton-Xenia Road, ending near Beavercreek High School. After the parade, Rotary Park will host a variety of food trucks, children’s activities and live music. A fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m.

• Full listing: Click here for all things to do for Fourth of July.

Warren County plans to go after developer of Clearcreek Twp. subdivision

Warren County commissioners are going after a housing developer after road repairs have gone undone.

• The subdivision: Auteur Estates is located off the 8100 block of Ohio 48 between East Lytle 5 Points Road and Ohio 73. It has 32 luxury, custom homes on 66 acres.

• The issue: The first houses were built in 2006, and Dominus Inc. did the final pavement work in 2014, but it has not performed well and led the county engineer’s office to order repairs. The streets have cracks and potholes that require an estimated $175,000 for repairs and resurfacing work.

• In default: The commissioners declared the housing developer for the Clearcreek Twp. subdivision, Dominus Inc., is in default for not making required street improvements. The county plans to take action against Dominus Inc., to recover costs, even though the two principals at the development company have died.

• What they are saying: “The streets in Auteur Estates are critically degraded, and our road superintendent and I feel that, waiting another season, we may lose those roads entirely and be looking at a full-depth repair,” Clearcreek Twp. Administrator Matt Clark said. “That’s why time is of the essence.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: CareFlight nurses and medics are still trying to negotiate their first contract with Premier Health nearly a year after unionizing under the United Auto Workers.

• Person to know today: Robyn Donisi, who recently announced her retirement as assistant superintendent from Franklin City Schools, will lead Franklin’s annual Fourth of July parade.

• Big move of the day: An old Rite Aid in Harrison Twp. that closed down a year ago will soon reopen as a DG Market, which is a Dollar General store with expanded food and grocery selections.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Underground Chuck’s celebrated the grand opening of its first location near the Dayton Mall earlier this month.

• Schools: Oakwood City School District teachers will get a 3% raise for the upcoming school year and a 2½% wage increase for the following year.

• Stat of the day: The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership distributed 179 window air conditioners and 616 fans last summer.

• Community Gem: As the gym manager and head coach at CrossFit Dayton, Corey Harman wants the athletes he works with to set goals, review them and revise them. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: Loose Ends Brewing Company’s annual Crab Rangoon Eating Contest returns Thursday. Do you think you have what it takes to eat more than 42 crab rangoons in five minutes?

• Cincinnati Reds: Two prospects will represent the Cincinnati Reds in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Pro Football Focus ratings show that Joe Burrow ranks as the second-best quarterback in the NFL.

• Dayton Flyers: At least three former Flyers, all teammates two seasons ago, will be seeing action in the NBA Summer League from July 10-20. Here’s the schedule for Dayton fans who want to follow and watch them.

• Photo of the day: Four-time Grammy Award nominees The Avett Brothers made a tour stop at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Saturday. Here’s a look at highlights from the concert.