Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

📊 Dayton crime: Crime in Dayton fell significantly in the first half of 2025, but homicides remain a problem.

✈️Dayton airport plans: Dayton International Airport is seeking a new operator for its food and beverage concessions, with plans to potentially expand offerings.

We’ll also continue to follow the story of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum, whose remains were believed to be found Saturday and had not been seen for weeks.

Will Amtrak passenger rail come to Dayton, Springfield? New study has proposed map

Nearly 50 years after the departure of passenger trains connecting Ohio’s major cities, an Amtrak plan to connect Ohio’s major cities through passenger rail could be gaining traction.

• Potential rail routes: The Ohio Rail Development Commission finished its first phase of a gap analysis of potential passenger rail routes. The 3C+D line — which would connect Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton — is among the top priorities.

• Rail service: Passenger rail service was discontinued in Dayton in 1979. Amtrak’s vision for the 3C+D passenger rail route would include proposed stations in Dayton, Springfield, Cincinnati, Columbus, Delaware, Crestline and Cleveland.

• Federal funding: In 2021, the Biden administration announced a $66 billion investment in passenger rail. That funding does not expire until 2026. Under the “Big, Beautiful Bill” signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, Amtrak received stagnant funding compared to the previous fiscal year.

• Target date: Plans call for the new route to become available by 2035.

• Amtrak: Amtrak is the primary passenger rail service in the U.S., and it carried 33 million passengers last year. It services 500 destinations across 46 states and currently has separate routes that travel through Cleveland and Cincinnati.

• Projections: The route would include three daily round trips, and the travel time between Cincinnati and Cleveland would be less than five hours. Amtrak estimates this route would have up to 500,000 riders annually.

Crime is falling in Dayton, with a major exception: Homicides

Crime fell sharply in Dayton in the first half of 2025, and some of the most serious criminal offenses saw the largest decreases in years.

• Good news: Police have received significantly fewer reports of violent assaults, robberies, rape, burglaries, thefts, shootings into homes and incidents of arson, vandalism, menacing and kidnapping.

• Bad news: Homicides and manslaughter are up, outpacing last year.

• The numbers: In the first half of this year, Dayton police recorded 230 aggravated assaults, 68 aggravated robberies, 68 rapes and 54 robberies. Compared to the same period last year, aggravated robberies have fallen 28%, aggravated assaults are down 25%, robberies have decreased 18% and rapes have declined 13%.

Police say there have been 47 shootings into habitations (-18% from 2024); 41 kidnappings and abductions (-20%); and 405 menacing incidents (-17%). Simple assaults (587 cases) and domestic violence assaults (1,134) are down 3% and 7%, respectively.

• Homicides a problem: Through the end of June of this year, police have recorded 20 homicides and manslaughter cases.

• Violence interruption program: Officials hope a new program will help prevent conflict among community members from escalating into shootings and killings.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton Public Schools Board of Education members unanimously condemned Ohio’s new law in the newly passed state budget banning students in Dayton from transferring buses downtown using school-issued bus passes.

• Photo of the day: The Combs family of Kettering has a flock of pet chickens in their backyard, but whether or not the 18 chickens violate the city’s rules against backyard chickens is up for debate with the city’s zoning appeals board. See more photos and read the full story from reporter Jen Balduf.