Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

🌮 Restaurant changes: A barbecue restaurant with smoked meats and homemade sides, a new Mexican restaurant and Vietnamese cuisine are opening on Brown Street near UD.

🏛️ State government: Ohio House Republicans overturned a governor veto related to tax levies in the state budget.

$6M in private investment planned for Wright Dunbar project - Zion church may be redeveloped

Dayton decided to up its funding support for a $6 million project in the Wright Dunbar business district.

• City contributions: Dayton leaders last year approved giving $350,000 in grant funding to the project, which seeks to renovate three side-by-side buildings on the 1100 block of West Third Street. The Dayton City Commission recently changed the agreement to provide an additional $300,000 in funding to the project.

• Cornerstone project: The goal is to create an active, walkable and vibrant streetscape. Renovated buildings are expected to become home to a new restaurant (XO Burger), a tea and wine bar (Saoko Leaf & Wine), a deli (Haymarket Deli & Sweets) and another unidentified tenant.

• Other recent additions: The opening of the W. Social food hall in July 2022 was a big moment for the district. Other recent additions along the business corridor include Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge (also called Wright Dunbar Cigar) at 1151 W. Third St. and Morgan’s Fine Cuisine at 1101 W. Third St.

• What they are saying: “This project is all about bringing new life to a longtime vacant building in the Wright Dunbar business district,” said Veronica Morris, Dayton’s economic development manager.

• Zion Baptist Church: The city owns the 3.4-acre site at West Third Street and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, which is home to the old, vacant Zion Baptist Church. Last month the city issued a request for proposals seeking developers for what the city calls the strategic gateway that connects Wright Dunbar and West Dayton to downtown.

3 restaurant changes happening on Brown Street in Dayton

There are a few new restaurants on Brown Street near the University of Dayton.

• What’s coming:

— Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina is replacing El Rancho Grande at 1200 Brown St. Suite 180

After operating at the corner of Brown and Stewart streets for 10 years, El Rancho Grande has closed its doors. Owners decided to close the family-oriented restaurant because the area was more for college students.

— Wat Da Pho Express is replacing Pita Pit at 1047 Brown St.

Customers can expect signature items such as pho, banh mi and bubble tea.

— Prime BBQ Smokehouse is replacing The Wizard of Za at 1200 Brown St. Suite 150.

“We are best known for our brisket,” said Eddie Yasso, who owns the business with his brother, Wally, and cousin, Sam Jabro. “We offer pulled pork, brisket, ribs, rib tips, bourbon chicken, smoked chicken, smoked wings — all the meats you could think of we smoke.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The state of Ohio has awarded about $78.8 million in funding for infrastructure projects at and around the Dayton International Airport that are supposed to help attract “transformational investments” related to the aerospace and defense industries.

• Big move of the day: Eddy Out, a surf shop, hostel, bar and restaurant catering to adventure sport athletes such as cyclists, river surfers and paddlers, will open soon in Old North Dayton.

• Schools: Dayton’s students who can’t attend school due to behavioral issues — plus students who have been suspended — will be sent to a new Dayton Public Schools alternative school this coming school year.

• Thing to do: One of the joys of living in our area is visiting the Faerie Houses at Aullwood Audubon Center each summer.

• Vintage Dayton: Here are 13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton.

• Cincinnati Reds: Major League Baseball is showing off the new, racetrack-themed jerseys the Cincinnati Reds will wear for the first-of-its-kind baseball game planned for Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Here are five things to watch as the Bengals start training camp this week.

• Dayton Flyers: Dayton Flyers forward Amaël L’Etang played a key role in leading France to a bronze medal in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket championships this month in Greece.

• Photo of the day: The 19th annual Gem City Comic Con happened at Marriott at the University of Dayton this past weekend. Here are some highlights from Sunday.