Morning Briefing: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

👴🏻 Aging Population in Ohio: Ohio’s senior population has grown by over 10% since 2020, and in more than a quarter of its counties, older adults now outnumber children.

🎨 Murals’ Lasting Impact: Many hope the Sidewalk Studios murals can find a permanent home despite uncertainty about their future.

Area indoor pickleball facility could be one of the largest in Ohio, U.S.

A new indoor pickleball facility in Riverside may be weeks away from opening, but the next phase of the project could make it one of the largest indoor facilities dedicated to the sport in the state of Ohio.

• Location: Black Barn Pickleball’s new 24,000-square-foot facility sits on a 13-acre site that was once home to Smiley’s Golf and Baseball Center at 4740 Linden Ave.

• Features: The building offers eight fenced-in pickleball courts, with seating and tables going in nearby. The building has 32-foot ceilings, indirect lighting and massive ceiling fans.

• What’s next? The next phase of the project will be to construct a 50,000-square-foot facility that will have 14 to 18 additional courts, as well as a bar area and a pro shop. He said that building hopefully will be completed in the spring of 2026.

• The cost: At Black Barn Pickleball, people can play by buying memberships ($99 or $59), or by paying per visit ($10 per hour for walk-ins).

• For comparison: One of the largest indoor pickleball facilities in the nation is the Pickle Lodge in West Chester. It has 17 indoor fenced-in courts, plus half a dozen outside. Black Barn plans to be bigger, with more indoor courts.

Older adults outnumber children in more than 1 in 4 Ohio counties

Ohio is home to more than 2.2 million people 65 and older, and senior citizens now outnumber children in more than a quarter of Ohio’s counties.

• More data: The state’s senior population increased by more than 10% between 2020 and 2024, and the median age of residents has risen in most of its counties.

• Future focus: By 2035, the United States will — for the first time ever — be a country comprised of more older adults than children.

• Local numbers: In 25 Ohio counties, there are more older residents than there are children. No local county has more seniors than children, but some are getting close to that point, including Greene, Clark, Champaign and Preble counties.

• AARP recommendations: With aging populations, Ohio needs livable communities that have safe, walkable streets; diverse and affordable housing options; good access to important services; and opportunities for residents of all ages to take part in community life.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Multiple murals installed for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Summit that happened in Dayton face an uncertain future weeks after the landmark event’s conclusion.

• Tip of the day: For senior citizens, the heat can be an unfamiliar challenge as their body responds to hot weather in a new way. Here are some tips for how to get through the hottest days.

• Big move of the day: Champions Group, a national provider of residential HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) services, has acquired Kettering’s McAfee Heating and Air.

• Dayton Food & Dining: In honor of National Ice Cream Month, TourismOhio has released the ultimate guide to visiting more than 100 ice cream shops throughout the state.

• Poll: Who is your favorite celebrity from Dayton? We want to hear from you.

• Thing to do: Family-friendly musicals, new plays and thought-provoking cinema will be showcased around the Dayton region in July.

• Photo of the day: Underground Chuck’s is open at 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. Check out more photos and a full story about what to expect from the restaurant and bar from reporter Natalie Jones.