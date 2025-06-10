Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Daniel.Susco@coxinc.com.

Electric prices to rise with summer heat for AES Ohio, Duke customers

For AES Ohio and Duke Energy customers, electric prices are rising this month ahead of the bulk of this summer’s heat.

• AES increase: AES residential electric prices will rise $0.0087 per kilowatt hour to a total of $0.0945 per kWh.

• Duke increase: Due to an approved “electric security plan,” Duke rates for customers who aren’t in a government aggregation program or enrolled with an alternate supplier will rise almost 2.5 cents per kWh to $0.1045 per kWh for the next three years.

• So how much is that? It depends on how much you use of course, but the U.S. Energy Information Administration says the average U.S. household used about 900 kWh per month in 2022 – for AES, that would be another $7.83 per month, or $22.50 per month for Duke customers.

• Rising across the grid: On average, the U.S. EIA said that electric prices are expected to rise about 4% compared to last summer.

• Other options: Ohio says residents can use a website from the state’s Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, energychoice.ohio.gov, to compare offers for electricity.

Kettering Health’s online patient portal, MyChart, back up

After being down for three weeks following a cyberattack, Kettering Health has announced its online patient portal MyChart is back online.

• Well, mostly: The health network said that some of its features may still be limited while they continue work to restore full access.

• What’s working? Kettering Health said that patients can use MyChart to view upcoming appointments, schedule new appointments, view prescription lists, order prescription refills and view test results.

• The story so far: The health network was targeted by a cyberattack on May 20, which resulted in a system-wide technology outage that is still ongoing. The ransomware group Interlock claimed responsibility for the attack and said it had stolen 941 gigabytes of data, which could include identification, payment data, financial documents and more.

• Recovery step by step: The organization has continued to recover bit by bit, and last week was able to get access back to its internal health records software. On June 5, CEO Mike Gentry 80% of its phones, lab systems and imaging equipment was restored, and radiation oncology was fully functional.

• Still to go: The network’s internet access and pharmacy systems are still being worked on, and it is still using its temporary support lines.

What to know today

• Father’s Day: With Father’s Day coming this weekend, we have compiled a list of events and discounts this weekend.

• Big move of the day: Dayton Children’s has finished building a new $110 million mental health center, the Mathile Center for Mental Health and Wellness.

• Dayton Food & Dining: A Yellow-Springs-based bakery, Bootleg Bagels, plans to open a brick-and-mortar store at 735 Wayne Ave. in Dayton this fall.

• Quote of the day: “I look up and there in the trees I see this silver disc hovering right there. It was the size of a car, low enough to hit the trees. And as we’re walking, it’s following us.” — author Donald Schmitt, speaking to a UFO Conference in Fairborn on why he started to research UFOs

• New for the Arcade: Nook & Needle, a new store focused on cross-stitch and books, is set to open in the Dayton Arcade this summer, meant to be a place to “slow down, create, and connect,” according to co-owner Kat Jones-Shank.

• To do this weekend: Versailles is celebrating its 74th annual Poultry Days festival from Friday through Sunday, with dinners including half a chicken, potato chips, a roll with butter, applesauce and an orange drink for $12.

• Scam alert: The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is warning about a new scam in which residents are receiving fake texts claiming to be from the BMV that they have an outstanding traffic ticket.