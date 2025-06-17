Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Ohio Senate’s budget bill spells out plan to improve how schools teach math

The Ohio Senate’s version of the state budget bill would change the way Ohio students learn math.

• Scores dropping: Ohio schools’ math and reading scores on state tests dropped significantly during the COVID pandemic.

• How the subjects differ: There are obvious best practices in how to teach children reading, but the best practices for math are murkier, officials say.

• The numbers: 32% of the Ohio students in grades 3-12 who took state tests in math scored at the limited level (the lowest level possible) in the 2023-2024 school year.

• Training teachers: A recent study from the National Council on Teacher Quality found Ohio could make significant improvements in teaching math, including requiring elementary school teachers to have a stronger background in math and pass a more stringent math licensure exam.

• What they are saying: “One of the things that we really like in this budget is the requirement for the Department of Education and Workforce to put together a list of high-quality instructional materials,” said Lisa Gray, founding president of Ohio Excels, a nonprofit focused on getting Ohio schools high-quality instruction that aligns with workplace needs.

Former Wiley’s GM to lead Ditto Bar’s Uptown Centerville debut

Ditto Bar is set to open where longtime local staple Crabshire’s Tavern operated before closing at the end of May 2024.

• Erica Hamden: The former general manager of Wiley’s Comedy Club will lead the new business.

• What she is saying: “I worked there for 22 years,” she said. “Down there in the (Oregon) district, you’re part of a family and a community and I kind of hope to bring that same vibe here to Centerville with the bar that we’re doing.”

• What to expect: Ditto Bar will feature two covered outdoor patios, and, while it won’t serve full meals, will offer bar snacks and occasionally host food trucks and weekly events. It will be furnished with reclaimed wood, copper accents and “brick-style charm.”

• The name: “Ditto” is a nod to a phrase she shares with her mother and friends, Hamden said.

“It’s just one of our shorthand words that we use when we say, ‘I love you’ or ‘Hey, me too,” Hamden said. “It’s like something quick we reply back, but we know it means a lot to us.”

• Prime Residence Group: The business is the first retail project from the Prime Residence Group, a “multi-family ownership and management platform” in the Dayton/Cincinnati market.

• Timeline: Ditto Bar is set to open in early fall at 68 W. Franklin St.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: West Carrollton will receive more than $1.2 million in state funding to advance the city’s planned whitewater park and River District.

• Tip of the day: The owners of Cincinnati Tiki Boat have added a 14-person tiki boat to the lineup this summer.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After operating out of the Wympee building on East Third Street for about four years, Agnes is moving to Dayton’s Oregon District.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Senate version of the state budget bill provides more funding to K-12 schools than the House version, but some school districts could see significant cuts to their district funding over two years.

• Community Gem: Kathi Parker and her son founded the South Dayton Emergency Response Team after the 2019 tornadoes.

Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Ohio State buckeyes: Athletic director Ross Bjork weighs in on revenue sharing, football start times and game-day experiences.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Andrei Iosivas took on a greater role in the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense last year, but his calling card still came from being an effective target in the redzone.

• Dayton Flyers: The Dayton Flyers will play the Cincinnati Bearcats on Nov. 11 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati and at UD Arena on a date to be announced in the 2026-27 season.

• Photo of the day: United Alloy worker TJ Pullins cuts as company officials watch during a ceremony at the company’s new $48 million facility off Union Airpark Boulevard. The company hopes to have 400 employees when hiring at the metals fabrication business is finished. See more of Bryant Billing’s photos from the ceremony here.