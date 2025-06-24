Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

‘Stop swimming in Madison Lakes’: Officials urge people to stay out after 3rd death in 3 years

A 23-year-old’s body was recovered from Madison Lakes on Sunday, marking the third death at the Trotwood lake in three years.

• What officials are saying: “We urge the public: Stop swimming in Madison Lakes,” the Trotwood Fire Department said. “What feels like tradition or harmless summer fun too often ends in tragedy. Don’t wait until it’s your loved one. Choose safety. Choose life.”

• Latest incident: Around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Trotwood Fire Department responded to Madison Lakes on Olive Road for a water emergency. The body of a 23-year-old was later recovered and turned over to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

• Past incidents: In the past 12 years, five people have died at Madison Lakes, including three in last three years.

Deaths include:

— A 14-year-old in September 2013

— A 16-year-old in June 2016

— A 17-year-old in June 2023

— A 22-year-old in August 2024

— A 23-year-old in June 2025

Dayton Air Show draws 75,000 for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show drew 75,000 people undeterred by two days of hot weather.

• Ticket sales: “We’re in great financial health,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the board of trustees of the U.S. Air and Trade Show, which produces the show every year. “We are a not-for-profit. The goal is to make sure we are sustainable for a very long time.”

• What organizers are saying: “We’re actually very happy with the number that we had this year, especially with the heat,” said Kevin Franklin, the show’s executive director. “Our fans are loyal, who come out to the show. They came out, and they were ready to go.”

• Next year: The show will be held on June 13 and 14, 2026, when the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are expected to headline both days.

• Possible flyover: Show organizers said they may apply for a flyover of an Air Force B-2 bomber next year. Air Force policy does not allow B-2s to land at air shows, but organizers may apply for a flyover in what might be considered a long-shot bid.

• Photos: Check out our galleries of images from the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Saturday and Sunday from the Dayton International Airport.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton estimates that roughly one in seven water service lines in the city are partially or fully made out of lead or galvanized steel and may need to be replaced.

• Big move of the day: The Kettering Town Center, near Woodman Drive and Dorothy Lane, recently sold for $7.1 million.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Chappys Social House has been serving comfort food in Washington Twp. for 10 years.

• Stat of the day: A heat wave in Southwest Ohio broke a 37-year-old record for the warmest low temperature on Sunday. The low temperature was 77 degrees.

• Things to do: There are several cities and townships in the region hosting parades and festivals in honor of the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a guide to some of those activities:

• Dayton Flyers: Former Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks will start his professional basketball career in Belgium.

• Vintage Dayton: It took all of 24 hours for Evan Lavoie, president of Preservation Dayton, to purchase his home at 1040 Harvard Blvd. in the Dayton View Historic District.

• Dayton Dragons: For the second straight year, a starting pitcher who opened the year in Dayton has landed in the Cincinnati Reds’ rotation by the middle of the summer. Chase Burns will make his big league debut today.

• Photo of the day: Brent Beck’s “Everyone Dance” is just one example of works for ArtWraps, which involves placing artwork on Dayton utility boxes. This one is positioned right in front of the historic courthouse.