Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

We also continue to follow Kettering Health’s recovery from a cyberattack two weeks ago, which includes the return of internal health records as officials work to restore MyChart access.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Daniel.Susco@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 45 seconds to read.

***

Meteorologists say Canadian wildfires impact ‘purely cosmetic’ on Miami Valley

Local meteorologists have said that smoke from Canadian wildfires isn’t expected to impact the Miami Valley much, but the forecast today is likely to lead to poorer air quality.

• Wildfires? Yes, wildfires. Dozens of them have been burning in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan during ongoing hot, dry weather, leading to unhealthy air quality in some parts of the U.S.

• In Ohio: Local meteorologists said that currently, the impact is purely cosmetic, leading to some hazy skies.

• Poor quality: Unrelated to the wildfires, Southwest Ohio will see poorer air quality today as conditions make it more likely for ground-level ozone to form.

• Alert: Today, the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency issued an Air Quality Alert due to warm temperatures and sunny skies, which will likely make enough ozone to be considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including young children, older adults, and people with respiratory or cardiac diseases.

• Ground-level ozone: Ozone is a gas that irritates respiratory systems, triggering asthma attacks as well as causing shortness of breath and unusual fatigue. It forms when pollution from vehicles, lawn equipment, power plants, open fires and gasoline vapor mixes with the air on warm, sunny days.

• Recommendations: During the alert, the agency recommends active adults and members of sensitive groups reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activities. Residents can also help reduce ozone production by reducing the use of gas-powered vehicles and appliances while the sun is up, as well as avoiding open burning.

What to know today

• Coming soon: The owners of Koji Burger have announced it will take over the Jollity space at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District five days a week this fall.

• Flying high: Obi Toppin will be the first former UD Flyer to appear in an NBA Finals game in 48 years.

• To know today: Construction is set to start for Dorothy Lane in Kettering this week, starting at the west end near Dixie Highway.

• Tip of the Day: A new Japanese restaurant, Mi Ramen, is set to open in Bellbrook at 4457 W. Franklin St. and will offer 50% off June 7 for its opening day.

• Night lights: Columnist Devin Meister talks about the coming of summer’s most luminous insects.

• Juneteenth: Events are scheduled across the area to celebrate the end of slavery on Juneteenth.

• Thing to do: Blues legend Buddy Guy will perform June 14 at the Rose Music Center as part of his farewell tour.