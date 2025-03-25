Morning Briefing: Tuesday Mar. 25, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Ohio thinks 15% more students will use private school vouchers next year

Projections from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce show EdChoice Expansion voucher use at private schools is expected to rise by 15% in the 2025-2026 school year and by 7.5% in the 2026-2027 school year.

• EdChoice evolution: The EdChoice program originally gave money so that students in public schools that were deemed as “failing” could pay to attend private schools It was expanded in 2023 so all families in Ohio qualify for at least 10% of the voucher.

• Budget predictions: Previous reporting from this news outlet found that public school funding could be reduced during the upcoming biennium by $103.4 million. Vouchers used for private schools would see a $265.4 million increase over the biennium, while charter schools would get a $221.8 million increase in the same period.

• Governor’s office: A spokesman for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the reason why the state budget proposes putting more money into school choice vouchers was due to changes in where students are educated.

• Number of students: EdChoice Expansion has accepted 99,866 students this school year. Projections show 100,011 students would eventually be enrolled in the program this school year.

Beavercreek grad among those laid off from U.S. Dept. of Education

After being laid off from the U.S. Department of Education, Beavercreek High School 2013 graduate Sydney Leiher says she is worried about the department’s ability to serve the public.

• Her job: She worked in the Department of the Chief Data Officer, helped other offices do data analytics projects and was the co-lead for the department’s data literacy program. She said she was working on some artificial intelligence tools that were expected to eventually be for the public to access.

• Mass layoffs: Leiher was part of the mass layoffs that President Donald Trump and DOGE senior advisor Elon Musk have made to the Department of Education.

• What she said: “It’s pretty devastating because I loved my job. I really believed in what my role was and I loved my coworkers. Everyone was extremely hardworking and amazing at their job.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission has approved $28.2 million in funding for 21 projects in the Dayton region that could see construction begin as early as 2030.

• Best of Dayton: We have a little less than a week remaining in our nomination period for Best of Dayton, and there are some categories that could use some love.

• Big move of the day: A pair of local companies are pulling in millions in new Wright-Patterson Air Force Base contracts.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Ohio House has passed its first piece of property tax reform legislation this year, a bill that would eliminate replacement tax levies that often raise taxes and can confuse voters.

