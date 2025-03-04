Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025

Also breaking overnight, President Donald Trump has directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine. We’ll continue to follow that story today.

Dayton national parks sites impacted by federal job, hour cuts

Staffing shortages have reduced the days of operation at key parts of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, and President Trump’s federal hiring policy means that personnel challenges are likely to persist.

• Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park: More than 80,000 people on average each year visit the park, which is one of eight National Park Service sites in Ohio. The park has half a dozen sites that tell the stories of the birth of aviation and the lives of Wilbur and Orville Wright and Paul Laurence Dunbar.

• Positions lost: The park was working toward filling about six permanent positions before the Trump administration instructed the National Park Service to eliminate job postings and rescind job offers with onboarding dates beyond Feb. 8.

• Historic sites: The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park oversees national historic landmarks including the Wright Cycle Company and Wright printing shop, the Huffman Prairie Flying Field, Hawthorn Hill and the Paul Laurence Dunbar House.

• What they are saying: “These parks are more than just a place of recreation,” said National Parks Conservation Association Midwest Regional Manager Crystal Davis. “They provide economic value in the form of tourism, and that’s something that needs to be taken into consideration.”

EPA deems Wright-Patt groundwater status ‘not under control’

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has informed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that its migration of PFAS contaminated groundwater is deemed “not under control,” a change from the base’s previous status.

• Superfund site: Wright-Patterson has been considered an EPA Superfund site — a site where long-term clean-up efforts are deemed necessary — since the late 1980s.

• What are PFAS? They are commonly used, long lasting chemicals which break down very slowly (sometimes called “forever chemicals”).

• Area B: It is home to many Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center offices, as well as the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, among other missions and offices.

• Wright-Patt statement: “The recent updates to the environmental indicator status reflect changes in how the EPA reports and tracks this information. As you are aware, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been proactively addressing water quality concerns and collaborating closely with our community partners. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and clean environment both on and off base, and we will continue our efforts to remediate any PFAS issues moving forward.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Gov. Mike DeWine’s newly proposed Ohio child tax credit program could create $740 million in net economic benefits to the state each year.

• Tip of the day: A local doctor offers tips for dealing with seasonal affective disorder.

• Personal Journey: Myla Cardona-Jones. The Brunner Literacy Center leader says working with adults has brought her career and life full circle.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After purchasing Pappa’s Pizza Palace in July 2024, Abby and Mike Kinder with the help of their nephew, Parker Lenski, are now operating Parkside Pizza & Ice Cream in Germantown.

• Big move of the day: Kids Thrive, a behavioral health center for children, recently opened its first location in Dayton, which will be its fourth location overall.

• Dayton Flyers: Here’s what to know about today’s game against Saint Louis.

• Stat of the day: The average weekly wages in Warren County increased by nearly 10% in the third quarter of 2024, one of the largest wage increases in the nation.

• Thing to do: On Par Entertainment has an upcoming event to help those 50 and older to meet some other singles and possibly make a match.

• Photo of the day: A Special Wish Foundation Dayton & Southwest Ohio Chapter hosted its A Storybook Gala – Charlie & the Chocolate Factory fundraiser this past weekend. Proceeds from the event went to help grant special wishes for kids and families in the Dayton area. Check out all the photos from Tom Gilliam.