Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 10th, 2026

🏛️ Haiti TPS update: We have previously reported that an appellate court in Washington, D.C. has rejected the Trump administration’s emergency request to allow the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haiti to go into effect immediately while a lawsuit challenging the legality of the process the government used to make that determination proceeds. However, we now know that the federal government promises to appeal the court order to the Supreme Court. Read more about what could be next in Cornelius Frolik’s story here.

📈 Gas prices rise: Our Daniel Susco reports that, in the past week from March 2-9, Dayton and Cincinnati have seen some of the largest regular gas price increases in the country. However, the absolute greatest change has been in Springfield, according to data from GasBuddy.com. Daniel writes that data from the gasoline price tracker showed that of the metropolitan areas with the greatest price increases from March 2-9, Springfield topped the list at an 86-cent rise to an average of $3.468 per gallon, and Dayton came in at 26th.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• A look inside new Dayton Arcade marketplace: ‘Downtown needs something like this’

• Stratacache CEO acknowledges employee layoffs

• ‘I did not violate Ohio law,’ Miami Twp. fiscal officer says to judge in gold coin case

LIFE

• Kings Island to host auction with more than 100 items from defunct ride

• Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer

• Violinist is guest performer at Springfield Symphony concert

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• New Lebanon man gets prison for fleeing police, crash that killed teen, injured 3

• Man indicted in double shooting at Dayton apartment

SPORTS

•Boys basketball: Northmont headlines newcomers advancing to regionals

• Report: Former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook signing three-year, $40.25M deal to anchor Bengals secondary

• Dayton basketball: Thomas makes most of first appearance in two weeks

NATION & WORLD

• Iran launches new attacks at Israel and Gulf countries as it keeps up pressure on the Middle East

• Dignified transfer for Kentucky soldier who was the 7th US service member to die in Iran war

• FAA briefly grounds all JetBlue flights after request from airline

FREE CONTENT: For $1.50 books, head to Dollar Book Swap in Dayton

I love buying used books, so naturally this story grabbed my attention like it may be grabbing yours right now. Kailey Bree writes that “The Dollar Book Swap is a thriving community space dedicated to the shared passion of reading, knowledge and lifelong learning.” She has great photos and information you need to know about this family run business here, describing the location as “a sprawling warehouse filled to the brim with books that only cost $1.50 each.” Consider me intrigued, as I plan a trip there myself.