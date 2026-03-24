Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 24rd, 2026

🍎 Changes for teachers: Major changes in the State Teachers Retirement System will affect both retirees and current educators. As Eileen McClory reports, eligible retirees will get a 1.6% cost of living adjustment in July and current teachers will need to continue teaching an additional five years to get full benefits from STRS.

🗳️ Income tax ask: Beavercreek City Council has laid the legislative groundwork necessary to place yet another income tax ask before city voters - a measure that would simultaneously eliminate a chunk of the city’s existing property tax income, as the future of property tax in Ohio becomes uncertain. You can get a lot more information on this in London Bishop’s story here.

💊Sponsored content: Ohio’s MyCare program entered a new phase starting Jan. 1, 2026 — and for thousands of residents who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, these changes could directly impact their health coverage. You can read more here.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• CSU rejects Xenia’s pre-annexation agreement for now

• Husted push for federal voter ID fails; Brown calls it ‘unnecessary’

• Judge removes Miami Twp. fiscal officer who tried to invest $9.7M in gold coins

LIFE

• Grabbing a snack at a Dayton Live show? Local items now on the menu

• Tips to keep springtime allergies under control in Ohio

• Skipping the hard candy: How aging can change chewing and swallowing

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Kentucky man accused of sexual contact with young child in Franklin

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse for NIT semifinals on the line Wednesday for Flyers, Illinois State

• Cincinnati Reds: Abbott to take ball against Boston. What questions need answered?

• Miami basketball: Ipsaro endured season as both participant and sideline coach

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Trump raises hopes for war to wind down but no sign of reduced fighting

• Denmark votes in an early election that follows a crisis over US designs on Greenland

• Kim vows to ‘irreversibly’ cement North Korea’s nuclear status

FREE CONTENT: Ohio’s most popular Easter candy, and what other states like

I have a list of preferred Easter candy options, with my favorite since childhood being the Cadbury Creme Eggs. Our Greg Lynch takes us on a delectable journey into what candy we Americans love to nibble on. What is your favorite candy? Let me know by sending me an email at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com. I would love to hear from you!