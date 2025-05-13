Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

***

Montgomery County judge pleads guilty, to resign from bench

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business in exchange for more serious felony charges and allegations of misusing his public office being dropped.

• The investigation: It related to the employment of Piergies’ son in the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office and how his salary was paid.

• The funds: $200,000 in funds were transferred from the Montgomery County Municipal Court to the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office for information technology work over four years.

• Indictment: Piergies was indicted on three counts of attempted unlawful interest in a public contract.

• Plea agreement: In addition to resigning , as part of the plea agreement, Piergies received a suspended 90-day jail sentence, two years of community control and a $750 fine.

Tipp City buys land west of I-75 for development, possible grocery store

Tipp City’s council is buying 60.535 acres of land with the goal of attracting retail businesses, including a much-requested grocery store for the community.

• Where is the land located? At the corner of County Road 25A and West Main Street.

• Action by council: City Council voted 6-0 last week to approve the land purchase from the Long Family Trust for $2,209,528. The land has been used for agricultural purposes but is zoned for commercial/retail development. This purchase follows the city buying the Tipp Plaza properties on the opposite side of I-75 for nearly $7 million earlier this year.

• Uptown District: These land purchases are part of an effort to redevelop the area along Main Street from Hyatt Street west across I-75 and past County Road 25A. The area is referred to as the “Uptown District.”

• The goal: To attract retail establishments wanted by the community. Residents have expressed interest in more commercial development, including the grocery store.

• What they are saying: “While both properties are critical to our redevelopment efforts, the Long property is much better suited for a large anchor tenant, such as a grocery store. That type of development typically requires 15–20 acres to accommodate the building and associated parking. Tipp Plaza simply does not have that amount of available space,” said City Manager Eric Mack.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Loose dogs terrorize neighborhoods. Here are seven takeaways from our reporting.

• Tip of the day: More students interested in advanced manufacturing degrees will be able to take advantage of college programs during high school due to a newly announced waiver.

• Best of Dayton 2025: Vote for your favorites here.

• Big move of the day: Peerless Technologies Corp., a Fairborn defense contractor, has been awarded a Joint Warfare Analysis Center contract.

• Person to know today: John Batdorf. This singer-songwriter from Beavercreek, who used to part of the band Batdorf & Rodney that charted with “Somewhere in the Night” in 1975, is returning for an intimate show May 17 at SRS Rehearsal Stage.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Kettering will get a Chilli’s Wings & Fish restaurant, and two other businesses are being demolished.

• Featured column: Hal McCoy remembers the Hit King during Pete Rose week at Great American Ball Park.

• Happening today: A new hibachi express restaurant, Zen Grill, is opening today in Kettering.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has made clear he wants an extension or trade, as he enters the final season of the contract. However, it appears the two sides are not any closer to a deal.

• Thing to do: Check out these interesting Southwest Ohio paths and trails for hiking.

• Photo of the day: Culture Works hosted Sweet Indulgence: A Wine & Chocolate Affair at the Dayton Arcade in downtown Dayton on Friday. The nonprofit arts organization is the largest provider of general operating support for many nonprofit arts organizations operating in the Dayton region. For more photos from the event can be found here.