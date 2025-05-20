Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 19 seconds to read.

***

NATO Assembly: What you need to know to get around downtown

Security fencing is being erected in multiple places in downtown Dayton ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that will get underway later this week.

• NATO Village: Stacks of fencing have been delivered to many spots that will be part of the security perimeter in downtown that is being called NATO Village. Access to NATO Village will be restricted during the Parliamentary Assembly.

• The cost: Last month, the city of Dayton approved spending more than $700,000 to rent fencing and barricades for the NATO summit.

• Restricted: According to a guide for the assembly, downtown residents and businesses in the NATO Village area will continue to have access to their properties during the events, though there will be specific parking restrictions, identification requirements and access points.

• RTA: The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority announced it is rerouting bus routes to accommodate the security perimeter. A full list of downtown routes that were shifted are available on the RTA’s website.

• First Amendment Area: The Dayton Police Department has designated a city-owned parking lot at 2nd and Jefferson streets as an area for protesters to gather and demonstrate during the assembly.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Travel for Memorial Day weekend is expected to boom as the summer season begins, approaching numbers seen before the COVID pandemic.

• Person to know today: Patrick Fultz. The Shawnee High School product is a three-year starter for Wright State at third base because of his all-around tools and dependability.

• Food & Dining: Bushido Ramen Shop will open its doors for a grand opening 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

• Things to do: R&B singer, songwriter and actor Trey Songz has been announced for an 8 p.m. show Saturday, July 26 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.