Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 33 seconds to read.

***

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly concludes in Dayton

Here are some highlights from Monday and what to know about how Dayton performed on the world stage.

• Monday roundup: Catch up on yesterday’s main NATO assembly happenings here, including the closing ceremony.

• World class: NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Marcos Perestrello ended the assembly’s final day in Dayton with a note of gratitude to the “city and people of Dayton,” as hundreds of delegates applauded on the floor of the Schuster Center, ending four days of discussions on the future of the alliance.

• Where fences are coming down: Fences are beginning to come down following the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

• Sinclair discussions: Sinclair provided a safe, secure and private environment for diplomatic discussions between the presidents, ministers and other officials with Balkan countries, three decades after the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords.

• WATCH: Our best videos from the NATO assembly in Dayton.

• Global attention: 6 ways that Dayton has earned global attention, like this week’s NATO assembly.

• Archdeacon: 30 years ago, essay contest winners represented Dayton at Peace Accords signing.

• What did NATO try to accomplish in Dayton? The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is trying to set its future course in Dayton.

• Impressions of Dayton: NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegates and staff enjoyed themselves about town Saturday night, visiting places like the Dayton Arcade, Wright-Dunbar and the Oregon District.

• Looking back: Dayton Daily News reporter Mary McCarty describes covering the Dayton Peace Accords 30 years ago.

• PHOTOS: Scenes from the NATO assembly events in Dayton on Monday.

• Looking for some content we’ve shared? Visit daytondailynews.com/nato-dayton to see all of our latest coverage.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: During Kettering Health’s ongoing technology outage, patients are continuing to face hurdles as the hospital system works to create temporary workarounds to get to pressing clinical questions.

• Big move of the day: Bodybar Pilates’ first Ohio location will be in the Dayton area.

• Schools: Some Huber Heights City Schools elementary students are no longer eligible for district-provided busing after a transportation audit uncovered slight policy and practice discrepancies.

• Inside Ohio Politics: As the federal government weighs the future of a program that allows some employers to pay workers with disabilities less than minimum wage, a Dayton-area lawmaker has proposed phasing out the practice in Ohio over the next five years.

• Dayton Flyers: Former Dayton guard Kevin Dillard talks about the latest Flyer import from Chicago, Bryce Heard.

• Things to do: Looking for a good local beer? Here is our guide to breweries in downtown Dayton.