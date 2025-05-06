Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Dayton may build new downtown police station on former Diner-Vex nightclub site

The city of Dayton is considering buying an old nightclub and an adjacent property to build a new downtown police station a short walk from the Oregon District and the downtown bus hub.

• The site: The city could spend $1.4 million to acquire the former Vex nightclub at 101 S. St. Clair St. (which years ago operated as The Diner on St. Clair) and a former DP&L “power house” at 118 E. Fourth St.

• What Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal is saying: “This proposed acquisition aligns with broader goals to modernize police infrastructure, address crime concerns and support economic development in the urban core.”

• Police zones: The Dayton Police Department divides the city into three zones, and downtown is part of the Central Business District, which has its headquarters at 248 Salem Ave., in northwest Dayton. The Public Safety Building is on West Third Street downtown, but it serves as Dayton Police’s administrative headquarters, not a police station.

• Near downtown hotspots: The proposed site of the downtown station is about a block from the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority’s downtown transit center and the Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

• Another new station: The Dayton Police Department also is building a new station in West Dayton at the Wright factory airplane site, along West Third Street.

Today’s election has major tax votes in some local cities, quiet in others

Today is Election Day, but how big a deal that is depends dramatically on where you live.

• One single box: If you live in Kettering, Fairborn, Washington Twp., Springboro or a dozen other communities, you’re showing up to check one single box — yes or no on whether the state should continue issuing bonds to help pay for local infrastructure projects.

• Key races: If you live in Dayton or Huber Heights or Troy or Franklin, this is a much more substantial local election. There are key races about city leadership roles in Dayton and Troy, plus city and school taxes in Huber Heights and Franklin.

• School and city taxes: Beavercreek and Oakwood schools want tax money to address school facilities. The Huber Heights and Northmont districts are seeking new tax levies to fund day-to-day school operations. Huber Heights and Franklin both have city tax levies on the ballot to help pay for police and fire response.

What to know today

An area police department is alerting the public to a scam on social media claiming an officer is missing.

• Photo of the day: Despite the rainy weather, the Oregon District’s 7th annual Derby Day Running of the Wieners happened on Saturday. Hosted by The Oregon District Business Association, proceeds from the wiener dog race registration fee went to benefit the Human Society of Greater Dayton and Miami Valley Pit Crew. More photos can be found here.