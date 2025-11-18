Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Nov. 18

📮Ohio absentee ballots: The Ohio House will review a GOP-backed bill that eliminates the four-day grace period for mail-in absentee ballots, requiring ballots to arrive by poll closing in future elections. 🏨 Downtown Dayton redevelopment: The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority plans a major overhaul of a section of downtown Dayton, including dual hotels near the remodeled convention center. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 38 seconds to read.

WSU could spend $2.2M on lawsuit with former research arm

Wright State University is poised to spend more than $2.2 million in legal expenses in its yearslong legal fight against its own former research funding arm.

• How it started: Wright State originally sued what was then called Wright State Applied Research Corporation in 2020. The suit alleged WSARC illegally separated from WSU and took state-purchased resources and property, such as Parallax’s multi-million-dollar headquarters. WSARC changed its name to Parallax and countersued, accusing the university of interfering with its business and alleging WSU owes Parallax money. • Upcoming trial: The lawsuit between WSU and Parallax Advanced Research is scheduled for a jury trial in January in the Ohio Court of Claims. • The stakes: The University is seeking at least $9.5M in damages, much of which is attributable to unpaid invoices and assets the university contends it purchased, but that Parallax refused to return following the disaffiliation.

Ohio’s mail-in absentee ballot grace period on the chopping block following Senate vote

The Ohio House is set to consider a GOP-backed bill that would eliminate the state’s four-day, post-election grace period for mail-in absentee ballots to get delivered, a period that allowed hundreds of Miami Valley ballots to be counted in the 2024 presidential election. • Senate Bill 293: It is set to be evaluated by the House General Government Committee after easily clearing the Senate with near-unanimous Republican support. It would require domestic absentee ballots in future elections be delivered to local boards of elections by the time polls close. • What the opposition is saying: “I think, in general, it’s not good to be on the side of limiting people’s access to the ballot and people’s access to voting,” Minority House Leader Dani Isaacsohn said. • Current law: It allows absentee ballots to be delivered by mail up to four days after election day, as long as those ballots were postmarked on the eve of the election, at least. • Past vote counts: In November 2024, the grace period allowed for 250 ballots to be counted in Montgomery County.

FREE CONTENT: Dayton-area restaurants continue with free meals for those facing food insecurity

Restaurants in the Dayton region are continuing to support those facing food insecurity in the Miami Valley by handing out free meals this week.