Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Nov. 20

Here are three things you should know today:
🛬 Direct flights: Allegiant will launch a new nonstop route between Dayton International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport starting in May. Find out what other direct flights the Dayton airport offers.
🏀 Tragic accident: Jim and Becky Brown lost their 51-year-old son Matt after he and his wife Ellen were struck by a car during their morning walk on Nov. 14, ending a life that began for them with an adoption call in 1974.
🍺 Uptown Centerville: Ditto Bar, which recently made its debut, aims to be a place that makes patrons feel they’re part of a family and a community.
Where can you fly direct from Dayton?
If you are not a fan of connecting flights and layovers, there are a several direct flight destinations from Dayton.
• Recent news: Allegiant recently announced that a new nonstop route between the Dayton International Airport and the Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin on May 22.
• What Allegiant is saying: “Leisure travelers want to spend as much of their vacations as possible on the beach or at their destinations, instead of at the airport, waiting on connecting flights” Kristen Schilling-Gonzales, vice president of revenue and planning with Allegiant, said.
• Passenger increases: Passenger boardings are up 3.5% at the Dayton International Airport through the third quarter of this year.
• Direct destinations: The Dayton International Airport currently has nonstop service to 11 airports in locations including Atlanta; St. Pete, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Orlando; Philadelphia; Punta Gorda, Florida; and Washington, D.C. Allegiant flies from Dayton to St. Pete, Orlando and Punta Gorda.
Archdeacon: ‘I just can’t believe this has happened’
It began with an unexpected phone call and sadly it ended with one, too.
• The first call: Jim and Becky Brown were asked if they were still interested in adopting a child. That led to the arrival of their 8-week-old son Matt in 1974.
• The second call: The Browns found out on Nov. 14 that their son and daughter-in-law Ellen were hit by a car while out walking with their three dogs. Matt died that day.
• Wright State connection: The best sports stories Jim and Becky shared about him go back to his days with the Wright State basketball teams. He was a student manager, but before that he was a ball boy on the most celebrated 1983 Raiders team that made a run to the NCAA Division II national championship.
• How Matt is remembered: He was known for his kindness, his laughter, a sometimes-short fuse, but always an easy laugh, and a love of his family and friends and his myriad pursuits. He was an accomplished chef, a budding artist, and a household handyman. He was a bow-and-arrow deer hunter, rode motorcycles, raised chickens and ran the Columbus Marathon a month ago.
FREE CONTENT: It’s time to winterize your home: 6 tips to get it done
It’s the perfect time of year to give your home a little TLC before winter weather sets in. Cold temperatures, snow, and ice can expose weaknesses in your home’s systems — but a few proactive fixes now can help you avoid big headaches later.
Here are six simple steps homeowners can take to keep their homes cozy, efficient and problem-free all winter long.
• One big takeaway: Dayton companies GE Aerospace and Joby Aviation won big at the 2025 Dubai Air Show.
• Big move of the day: Shopsmith, a Dayton company that produced equipment for woodworking enthusiasts, suspended operations in late September but is searching for a new owner.
• Dayton Food & Dining: The Livingston Family has opened Roots Burgers & Fries, one of six vendors inside The Social at Piqua Center.
