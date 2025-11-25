Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Nov. 25

🌳 Springboro Development: A planned project featuring retail space and 335 apartments near Community Park, anchored by a “destination hospitality experience,” has sparked objections. 🔎 Animals seized: A man is facing more than a dozen charges after an animal cruelty investigation where 51 animals were seized in Preble County. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 55 seconds to read.

Name, Image and Likeness proposal approved by OHSAA schools

Name, Image and Likeness has arrived for Ohio high school athletes.

• The vote: Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools officially approved NIL language proposed by the organization. The schools voted 447 in favor to 121 against during the Nov. 17-21 voting period. Ohio becomes the 45th state to allow NIL. • What the OHSAA is saying: “Whether our schools or individuals agree with NIL at the high school level or not, the courts have spoken on this issue across the country that the NCAA and high school athletic associations cannot prevent a student-athlete from making money on their NIL,” said Doug Ute, the OHSAA executive director. • What the change means: Ohio high school student-athletes will be able to enter into name, image, and likeness agreements through public appearances, social media promotion, licensing agreements and other avenues of providing public endorsements or recognition. Athletes agreeing to NIL deals would be allowed to be compensated. • Lawsuit dismissed: Forcing the issue was a lawsuit against the OHSAA by the family of Jamier Brown, a junior who plays football at Wayne High School who reportedly missed out on deals ranging into six-figures.

Springboro planners split on ‘The Lawn’ development with retail, 335 apartments

A proposed development with retail and 335 apartments nestled against Community Park in Springboro has been met with objections. • The concept: It is for a mix of convenience and food/beverage retail anchored by a “destination hospitality experience” along with 335 residential units that will each face a courtyard, trail or parkland. • Location: The property, which was farmed as recently as last year, is on the south side of the 300 block of West Central Avenue, adjacent to the Enclave of Springboro senior living community and Tractor Supply Co. It sits centrally between the Interstate 75 interchange and Wright Station. • Commission vote: A vote on the plan ended in a tie, with three members voting no because they did not agree with the inclusion of a gas station. • The process: Rezoning with general plan review are the first steps in the three-step Planned Unit Development (PUD) review and approval process.

FREE CONTENT: Thousands of Thanksgiving meals to be given away by Miami Valley Meals

Miami Valley Meals’ Turkey Takeaway is returning for its sixth year on Wednesday when volunteers will hand out thousands of pre-made, frozen meals for families in need of a little extra help this Thanksgiving. This distribution event is drive-through style, and meals will be given out free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.