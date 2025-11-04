Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Nov. 4

🗳️ Election 2025: Today we have an Election Day takeover edition of the Morning Briefing. Below you will find all the important information you need before heading out to the polls to cast your vote.
Elections 2025: Everything you need to know before heading to the polls
Election Day is today, when voters will decide on the leadership and future direction of numerous local communities.
Polling locations will open across the state stay open until 7:30 p.m.
Our elections coverage is free: Here’s where to find it.
More on the election
• View hundreds of candidates in our Voter Guide
• Key city, village and township races to watch
• Municipal and county tax issues on the ballot
• Local tax asks face headwinds in November amid property tax and inflation frustration
• How to make sure your vote is counted
• Dayton Mayor’s race: After years of disputes, Jeff Mims and Shenise Turner-Sloss face off
• The slow early voting season has ended. Find out how many ballots were cast
FREE CONTENT: November freebies: Free things to do in Dayton and the region
Free events, from holiday bazaars to art exhibitions, can be found across the Dayton region in November. Here is a guide to events to keep in mind as you plan your calendar.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: The cause of death for the two victims in an Oct. 25 double murder and the man accused of killing them has been released.
• Local Focus pages: The news brands of Cox First Media are seeking your photo submissions for its Local Focus pages, which showcase local nonprofits, schools, businesses and more. Here is how to submit your photos.
• Big move of the day: The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held its 74th Hall of Freedom Awards on Saturday in recognition for people who have made significant contributions for everyday lives.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Before opening The Ugly Duckling in 2023, Dayton natives Dexter Clay, Zach Jeckering and Mason Schindler had teamed up with the idea to produce Blazin’ Dayton and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix.
• Tip of the day: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is aiming to provide support for people who may be struggling to make ends meet due to the ongoing government shutdown.
• Schools: Centerville City Schools is organizing a food drive for families in need as the government shutdown enters its second month.
• Stat of the day: The property transaction for the Dayton Mall’s recent sale was recorded last Wednesday as $37 million for four parcels, including the 1.4 million-square-foot mall.
• Thing to do: Several events will be happening in the next week in Dayton in honor of Veterans Day.
• Photo of the day: The former Longaberger Homestead is being sold between Frazeysburg and Newark, Ohio for $5.7 million. The homestead has the original home of Dave Longaberger, the founder of the company, a restaurant, a giant basket and several retail buildings on 15 acres. Check out all of the photos here 📷.