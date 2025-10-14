Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 14

Here are three things you should know today:
💰 Jail video: After a huge payout, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it will start charging up to $750 for jail video footage.
📱 Dayton shooting: Police are asking for help solving a shooting that killed a little girl and injured her father.
🏠 Property taxes: The Ohio House has pass two bills intended to help reduce property taxes in the state.
After $7M jail death payout, sheriff’s office to charge up to $750 for jail video
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that it will start charging for video from the county jail, soon after a $7 million settlement with the family of Christian Black, who died in jail custody.
• The sheriff’s office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said that the new charges are discourage “large-volume requests from out of state.”
• However, Dayton attorney Robert Gresham, who represented Black’s family, said the goal of the move was “to chill the ability of the public to get information when it comes to law enforcement and police violence, plain and simple.”
• The Montgomery County Jail Coalition, a community group advocating for oversight at the jail, said charges like those only make it harder for people to seek justice.
• The new policy charges $75 per hour of staff time to produce the video, with the sheriff’s office said it takes up to 2.75 hours per half hour of video. The total charge is capped at $750.
• The move comes about two weeks after the county agreed to pay $7 million to the family of Christian Black, who died after an altercation with corrections officers where he was bent forward in a restraint chair and multiple officers pushed down on his back.
‘Extremely tragic’: Police seek tips in shooting that killed 5-year-old girl, injured father in Dayton
Police are asking the public for help after a 5-year-old girl died and her father was injured after a shooting.
• The shooting was just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Nicholas Road near Millicent Avenue in Dayton.
• Initial investigation found the father had strapped the girl into her safety seat in the back of the vehicle, and when he got into the front seat and turned it on the gunfire started.
• As of Monday, police had no known suspect, and asked for any detail, big or small to help investigators find those responsible.
• Anyone with information can call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective or submit tips anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
FREE CONTENT: If something smells like rotten eggs, it could be a natural gas leak
In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, Duke Energy highlighted natural gas safety. Duke said detection starts with your nose, with chemicals injected into the gas smelling like rotten eggs, but leaks can be detected by sight or sound as well. If you detect natural gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: The Ohio House passed two bills last week intended to help lower property taxes in the state, including restricting certain kinds of school levies and giving new powers to county budget commissions.
• Tip of the day: Peak fall colors are expected this month, and we put together a list of some of the best places to see them in the Dayton area.
• Person to know today: Ben Houser, King’s Island’s manager of entertainment technical production, who spoke to us about preparing the park for this year’s Halloween Haunt.
• Quote of the day: “Who would have thought that our 75-year-old chili recipe would find its way into ice cream and become such a beloved treat?" - Skyline Chili CEO Dick Williams, announcing the return of Skyline Spice ice cream to Graeter’s stores, as well as the Skyline Dip Deluxe Pizza to Dewey’s Pizza this month.
• Stat of the day: 0-4, or the Bengals’ record without Joe Burrow this season. We take a look at last weekend’s game ahead of Thursday night’s game at home against the Steelers.
• Coming soon: A Christmas-themed pop-up bar will return to Cherry Street Bottle Shop in Troy starting the day after Thanksgiving.
• Happening today: “The Vampire Circus” will come to the Clark State Performing Arts Center this evening for a series opener that tells the take of a circus led by Count Dracula.
• Photo of the day: A home in Centerville gets in the Halloween spirit with 51 inflatables and eight skeleton scenes. Check out all the photos by staff writer Natalie Jones.