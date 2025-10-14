Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 14

📱 Dayton shooting: Police are asking for help solving a shooting that killed a little girl and injured her father. 🏠 Property taxes: The Ohio House has pass two bills intended to help reduce property taxes in the state.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at daniel.susco@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

After $7M jail death payout, sheriff’s office to charge up to $750 for jail video

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that it will start charging for video from the county jail, soon after a $7 million settlement with the family of Christian Black, who died in jail custody.

• The sheriff’s office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said that the new charges are discourage “large-volume requests from out of state.”

• However, Dayton attorney Robert Gresham, who represented Black’s family, said the goal of the move was “to chill the ability of the public to get information when it comes to law enforcement and police violence, plain and simple.”

• The Montgomery County Jail Coalition, a community group advocating for oversight at the jail, said charges like those only make it harder for people to seek justice.

• The new policy charges $75 per hour of staff time to produce the video, with the sheriff’s office said it takes up to 2.75 hours per half hour of video. The total charge is capped at $750.

• The move comes about two weeks after the county agreed to pay $7 million to the family of Christian Black, who died after an altercation with corrections officers where he was bent forward in a restraint chair and multiple officers pushed down on his back.

‘Extremely tragic’: Police seek tips in shooting that killed 5-year-old girl, injured father in Dayton

Police are asking the public for help after a 5-year-old girl died and her father was injured after a shooting.

• The shooting was just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Nicholas Road near Millicent Avenue in Dayton.

• Initial investigation found the father had strapped the girl into her safety seat in the back of the vehicle, and when he got into the front seat and turned it on the gunfire started.

• As of Monday, police had no known suspect, and asked for any detail, big or small to help investigators find those responsible.

• Anyone with information can call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective or submit tips anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

FREE CONTENT: If something smells like rotten eggs, it could be a natural gas leak

In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, Duke Energy highlighted natural gas safety. Duke said detection starts with your nose, with chemicals injected into the gas smelling like rotten eggs, but leaks can be detected by sight or sound as well. If you detect natural gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.