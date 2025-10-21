Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 21

🏫 Kettering City Schools: District leaders unveiled plans to consolidate and rebuild outdated infrastructure. 🗳️ Election 2025: Five candidates are on the ballot for three spots on Germantown City Council. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 27 seconds to read.

***

All Dolly’s locations to close, Big Boy Restaurant Group announces

Big Boy Restaurant Group will soon discontinue operations at all Dolly’s restaurants in the Cincinnati and Dayton markets. • Background: Before opening its first restaurant six months ago, “Big Boy Restaurant Group was served with a temporary restraining order preventing the company from using the Big Boy name in its Southwest Ohio locations. In response, the company quickly adapted and launched six restaurants under the name Dolly’s.” • Closing date: Due to ongoing legal matters, the six existing restaurants will close on Thursday. • Dayton area locations: 8181 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg and 20 Troy Town Dr. in Troy. • What they are saying: “While Big Boy Restaurant Group is stepping back from the Southwest Ohio market at this time, the company remains hopeful that once the matter is resolved, it will be able to return and reopen its doors under the Big Boy name,” the company said in a statement.

Kettering Schools presents plan to consolidate, build new schools to community

Cramped classrooms, crowded hallways, a lack of electrical outlets, climate control issues and persistent roof leaks greeted dozens of community members on a tour of Van Buren Middle School, the oldest Kettering City Schools building in use. • Community forum: District leaders shared the plan to consolidate and build new schools in partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission during a recent forum held at Van Buren. • Aging schools: All but one of the district’s schools are between 60 and 77 years old, presenting increasing maintenance costs. • Reduction in buildings: Kettering City Schools Future-Ready Facilities plan includes a 10-year goal for reducing the district’s footprint from 12 school buildings to seven. • What they are saying: “One of our goals in Kettering City Schools’ strategic plan is to develop high quality, modernized facilities that support evolving technology, equitable learning environments and long-term sustainability,” Assistant Superintendent Dan Von Handorf said.

FREE CONTENT: MTV is not shutting down — in the U.S.

As part of a series of layoffs at parent company Paramount, MTV announced it will stop broadcasting five of its channels in the United Kingdom. This list includes MTV ‘80s, MTV ’90s, Club MTV, MTV Live and MTV Music. However, the main MTV HD channel will stay for the time being. None of the MTV channels in the U.S. are leaving.