Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024

Attempts to de-escalate end with officers shooting, killing armed man in Dayton

An incident in which police shot and killed a 26-year-old man who reportedly pointed a shotgun at officers was less of a criminal issue and more of a mental health issue, Dayton police said Monday.

• How it started: The incident started around 8:36 a.m. Saturday when police were called to a well-check in the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive after a woman reported a man had threatened to kill her and that he tried to set a house on fire the day before.

• About the man: The Dayton Police Department declined to identify the man but said he had a criminal history involving weapons and violence, as well as a history of mental health issues.

• Attempt to de-escalate: Multiple agencies responded, and crews worked to de-escalate the incident for about 30 minutes before the man reportedly got out of a vehicle pointed a shotgun at officers.

• What they are saying: “There was information that he intended to have a shootout with the officers,” said Dayton police Maj. Paul Saunders. “He was armed with a long gun, which prompted our officers to immediately call for assistance. The subject exited his vehicle, raised the weapon, pointed it at the officers, and the officers discharged their firearms.”

• Shots fired: In total, eight officers and deputies fired shots — six Dayton officers, one Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy and one Moraine officer.

• What happens next? The Dayton officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is handling the shooting investigation. and the Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate administrative investigation.

Local state senator proposes more oversight of drug addiction, mental health boards

Credit: AP Credit: AP

State lawmakers are beginning to propose changes after recent controversial budgetary decisions from the Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) board

• The system: Ohio has county-operated behavioral health districts, which fall under the oversight of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The size of their boards is determined by the county commissioners.

• The issue: The Montgomery County board reduced its spending by 38%―contributed to a reduction in funding allocations for area agencies providing mental health services.

• The proposed bill: State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., is proposing a bill that would give county commissioners across the state more oversight over budgets for alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service districts within their regions.

• What it would do: The bill would authorize county commissioners to act in the place of an ADAMHS board.

• What Antani is saying: “The mechanics of the bill are that if a board of county commissioners unanimously agrees that the ADAMHS board is doing something in their determination where they need to take it over ... they can then take over the budget of the ADAMHS board.”

• New structure: Some lawmakers want to take it further and create a new structure for the board, which would include elected officials from cities and townships.

• Next step: Antani’s bill has been filed and is expected to be introduced in the next non-voting session of the Ohio Senate.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Three men were indicted Monday for murder and other charges in the hit-and-run death of a man following a robbery last October outside a Riverside poker room.

• Big move of the day: Galois, Inc., a defense contractor with a presence in Dayton, is set to work on a new Department of Defense contract.

• Person to know today: Christina Xenos. The 1998 graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School will compete on a Greek-themed episode of “Chopped” — airing 8 p.m. today on the Food Network.

• Quote of the day: “Thank you Spaghetti Warehouse for sharing your spirits with us tonight. But you all must stay here. You cannot come home with me. You cannot attach to any of my belongings. And I promise to come visit again.” — Paula Dytko from Paula’s Paranormal Project, after a paranormal investigation at Spaghetti Warehouse.

• Election 2024: Centerville school district voters will go to the polls Nov. 5 to approve or deny the district’s request for a 3.9-mill permanent property tax levy.

• Stat of the day: In 2013, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis, 3,643 degrees and certificates related to computer science were awarded in Ohio’s public and private universities and colleges. In 2023, 8,867 degrees were awarded.

• Things to do: Check out the Dayton Scream Park and other haunted attractions in the region.

• Photo of the day: The Dayton Flyers faced Xavier in an exhibition game Sunday. Dave Jablonski was there to give you an early look at the team in action.