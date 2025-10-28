Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 28

***

Dayton Mall bought by company specializing in revitalizing regional enclosed malls

The immense and decades-old Dayton Mall has a new owner. • About the new owner: Hull Property Group has a retail property portfolio of more than 20 million square feet, including 37 enclosed shopping malls across 17 states. With more than 45 years of experience in retail real estate, it specializes in acquiring and revitalizing regional enclosed malls. • What they are saying: “We love the area, and Dayton Mall can and should continue to be a viable shopping and dining destination,” Hull said in a statement. • Their second Ohio mall: In 2023, the company acquired Eastgate Mall in Union Twp., east of Cincinnati. • Dayton mall history: The mall has changed owners several times since opening in 1970. Its last owner, Spinoso Real Estate Group, bought it in December 2021 after the previous owner, Washington Prime Group, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier that year.

Dayton to open downtown police substation next to the RTA bus hub

The Dayton Police Department is going to open a temporary police substation next to the Greater Dayton RTA bus hub in downtown as the city works to build a new permanent station a few blocks away. • The temporary substation: It is expected to begin operations by March in a vacant property at 30 S. Main St. that is owned by the transit agency. • Long-standing issues: Crime, violence and other problems around the hub have been the source of community complaints for years, and officials say they want a stronger police presence in the heart of the city. • What they are saying: “Partnering with RTA puts officers in a central, high-traffic location, giving them the tools and proximity they need to serve the community effectively — with minimal cost to Dayton taxpayers,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. • Permanent substation plans: The city of Dayton earlier this year acquired a property at East Fourth and St. Clair streets. The city plans to build a new station at that site, and the ground-breaking is expected to take place in 2027 and the project should be completed by late 2029.

FREE CONTENT: Awkwardly fitting costumes and other hazards to avoid for better Halloween experiences

As trick-or-treat night quickly approaches across the region, it’s important to make sure Halloween celebrations are not only fun and memorable, but safe. Here are safety tips to consider.