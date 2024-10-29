Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 - TEST

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Library seeks tax levy to stabilize regular budget after transforming buildings

The Dayton Metro Library has completely transformed its facilities over the past decade, rebuilding almost all of its libraries thanks to voter approval of tax funding in 2012.

• A new levy: The library is asking voters to approve another property tax levy, this time to transform day-to-day operational funding. The new levy, if passed, is projected to raise $10.5 million per year.

• Why it’s on the ballot: DML has operated at an annual deficit in most recent years. DML is projected to post a $5.5 million deficit for 2024.

• Cost to taxpayers: It would be 1 mill for 5 years and would cost a homeowner $35 annually per $100,000 of home value ($52 for a $150K home, $105 for a $300K home).

• What they are saying: “Like many other organizations and even individual households throughout Montgomery County, we are deeply feeling the increase in utility rates, the cost of books, materials, digital access to databases and e-books … the things every library should have available for its community,” said DML Executive Director Jeffrey Trzeciak.

• Library pitches its value: Trzeciak said in today’s hi-tech age, the library is especially important for lower-income people with limited access to wi-fi, computers, job search assistance, English as a second language services, early childhood education and other basic literacy resources.

Central State University placed on fiscal watch; couldn’t pay vendors, made cuts

Central State University has been placed on fiscal watch after being unable to make certain vendor payments.

• Fiscal watch: Ohio law designates eight items that could prompt a fiscal watch designation as part of a quarterly financial report. Central State has met five of them.

• What it means: Fiscal watch status means that within the next 90 days, Central State must approve a detailed “financial recovery plan” in addition to other measures designed to stabilize and improve the financial outlook of the university.

• No effect on students: The university’s designation will not affect students or what goes on in the classroom.

• Paying vendors: Central State President Morakinyo Kuti assumed the role of president in July. Soon after he took office, he began reviewing the university’s finances and was “unsatisfied” with what he found, including that Central State was not paying certain vendors on time and that the university’s 2023 audit had not been completed.

• What the school president is saying: “It’s not something that any university wants to be on,” Kuti said. “When I came on, I knew that things were not what they were supposed to be, so we wanted to inform the state as soon as possible, and we also wanted to get their assistance as soon as possible.”

• Not the first time: Central State was placed on fiscal watch in 2015, with leaders at the time citing declining student enrollment and students’ difficulty in qualifying for federal financial aid. Central State was removed from fiscal watch in 2017 after making sweeping budget cuts.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton will add more security cameras downtown, which Officials say will protect city’s “economic engine.”

• Big move of the day: The Federal Aviation Administration this week recognized a new kind of aircraft, opening a regulatory door to electric “air taxis” and issuing a final rule for operating the aircraft and how to train pilots to fly them.

• Tip of the day: A significant traffic shift and new signal light will go into effect at the U.S. 35-Valley/Trebein interchange project in Greene County starting Wednesday, weather permitting.

• Person to know today: Gabriel van Aalst. The Sydney, Australia native is Dayton Live’s new president and CEO.

• Dayton history: Frisch’s Big Boy’s history in Dayton dates back to the 1950s, a history that is ending for more Frisch’s that are closing.

• Stat of the day: So far this year, only about 8.5% of the waste collected in the city has been recycled and diverted away from the landfill.

• Election 2024: If Ohio’s JD Vance becomes vice president who decides his replacement in the U.S. Senate?

• Featured column: The Bengals are one of biggest disappointments in the NFL this season, says Tom Archdeacon.

• Things to do: Here’s our giant list of Halloween things to do in the Dayton region.

• Photo of the day: Small Town Productions hosted the Boos & Booze Mini Market at Indian Creek Distillery, located on the historic Staley Mill Farm in Miami County, on Saturday. Festivities included handmade items from small business vendors, food trucks, cocktails, spirit tastings, live music from Christopher Guerra, costumes and more. Check out all of the photos here.