Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Warren County manufacturer grows with giant expansion

A 120,000-square-foot expansion to its Mason headquarters will enable Vega Americas to domestically produce electronic components that were previously imported from the company’s global headquarters in Schiltach, Germany. • About Vega: Vega produces products for the measurement of level and pressure in the process and automation industries across numerous sectors including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, drinking water, power generation, and marine and aerospace. It has a presence in more than 80 countries. • The expansion: It doubled the size of Vega’s advanced production facility and included the addition of new surface-mount technology and electronics manufacturing lines for production of electronic components and the addition of new production lines. • What they are saying: “Our goal is to manufacture 85% of our total product portfolio within two manufacturing days by 2027. This target isn’t just about speed, it’s about responsiveness, sustainability, and giving our domestic customers what they need, when they need it,” said John Groom, president and CEO of Vega Americas. • Jobs: 31 full-time positions have been added and filled, with more to come as production increases. The total number of future positions will depend on how quickly production ramps up.

Humana responds to Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage contract

Kettering Health’s contract with Medicare Advantage insurers Humana and Devoted Health will not be renewed at the end of the year, the health care system announced Monday. • The decision: It came after a Kettering Health review of payer policies and administrative practices, like issues with denials, reduced or non-payment, and a significant operational burden on Kettering Health. • What Kettering is saying: “Since May 2025, Kettering Health has attempted to address these challenges with Humana and Devoted including formal discussions regarding contract renewal and opportunities for change. Despite these efforts, we were not able to reach an agreement that aligned with our values and our commitment to patient care.” • What Humana is saying: “Humana has been working with Kettering to resolve their concerns and reach a mutual agreement that allows us to continue providing access to affordable and high-quality heath care services for our members. We want to reassure our members that we are working hard to maintain their access to care while also protecting the affordability our members expect.” • Patients impacted: They will be able to switch plans during the Annual Coordinated Election Period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 through March 31.

FREE CONTENT: Pumpkin spice toilet paper, pumpkin vodka, deodorant and other unique fall-season things to try

Starbucks turned pumpkin spice into a cultural phenomenon — from candles and cheesy noshes to pumpkin spice car washes, pumpkin spice mania has spread to big lengths. Welcome to the wacky world of pumpkin spice products as we round out this fall’s top 10 weirdest pumpkin-esque products.