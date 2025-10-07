Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
🎛 Vega Americas expansion: Vega Americas has doubled the size of its Mason headquarters with a 120,000-square-foot expansion.
🏥 Kettering Health: Kettering Health will end its contracts with Humana and Devoted Health at the close of the year due to administrative burdens and payment issues.
🏦 Government shutdown: Our reporting reveals 7 ways the shutdown is impacting our region.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 50 seconds to read.
***
Warren County manufacturer grows with giant expansion
A 120,000-square-foot expansion to its Mason headquarters will enable Vega Americas to domestically produce electronic components that were previously imported from the company’s global headquarters in Schiltach, Germany.
• About Vega: Vega produces products for the measurement of level and pressure in the process and automation industries across numerous sectors including chemical, pharmaceutical, food, drinking water, power generation, and marine and aerospace. It has a presence in more than 80 countries.
• The expansion: It doubled the size of Vega’s advanced production facility and included the addition of new surface-mount technology and electronics manufacturing lines for production of electronic components and the addition of new production lines.
• What they are saying: “Our goal is to manufacture 85% of our total product portfolio within two manufacturing days by 2027. This target isn’t just about speed, it’s about responsiveness, sustainability, and giving our domestic customers what they need, when they need it,” said John Groom, president and CEO of Vega Americas.
• Jobs: 31 full-time positions have been added and filled, with more to come as production increases. The total number of future positions will depend on how quickly production ramps up.
Humana responds to Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage contract
Kettering Health’s contract with Medicare Advantage insurers Humana and Devoted Health will not be renewed at the end of the year, the health care system announced Monday.
• The decision: It came after a Kettering Health review of payer policies and administrative practices, like issues with denials, reduced or non-payment, and a significant operational burden on Kettering Health.
• What Kettering is saying: “Since May 2025, Kettering Health has attempted to address these challenges with Humana and Devoted including formal discussions regarding contract renewal and opportunities for change. Despite these efforts, we were not able to reach an agreement that aligned with our values and our commitment to patient care.”
• What Humana is saying: “Humana has been working with Kettering to resolve their concerns and reach a mutual agreement that allows us to continue providing access to affordable and high-quality heath care services for our members. We want to reassure our members that we are working hard to maintain their access to care while also protecting the affordability our members expect.”
• Patients impacted: They will be able to switch plans during the Annual Coordinated Election Period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, Jan. 1 through March 31.
FREE CONTENT: Pumpkin spice toilet paper, pumpkin vodka, deodorant and other unique fall-season things to try
Starbucks turned pumpkin spice into a cultural phenomenon — from candles and cheesy noshes to pumpkin spice car washes, pumpkin spice mania has spread to big lengths.
Welcome to the wacky world of pumpkin spice products as we round out this fall’s top 10 weirdest pumpkin-esque products.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Here are 7 ways the federal shutdown is affecting southwest Ohio.
• Tip of the day: The Hulu app phase-out begins this week. Here is how to still get the content.
• Person to know today: Thomas Mac, who moved from Dayton to Nashville to pursue his dreams in country music, hopes his new Cincinnati Bengals theme song catches on.
• Dayton Food & Dining: The owners of China Dynasty in Centerville are retiring after more than 30 years. The restaurant’s final day of business will be Oct. 15.
• Athlete of the week: We’ve opened the voting for competitions played the week of Sept. 29 through Oct. 4.
• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals suffered another numbing defeat. Both head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Jake Browning are taking the blame.