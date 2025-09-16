Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025

🔎 Kirk’s impact: Vice President JD Vance has been very open and public about how Charlie Kirk impacted his life. 🧛 Halloween Haunt: Here’s everything you need to know about King Island’s Halloween Haunt this year. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 34 seconds to read.

Oakwood and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools again scored among the highest locally and in the state on Ohio’s report cards, which were released Monday. • 5 stars: Local districts receiving 5 stars included Oakwood, Bellbrook, Mason, Centerville, Miami East and Wayne Local. • How they’re calculated: The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce uses multiple data points from public schools to determine the districts’ ratings. The five categories that go into the overall rating are achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress. • Trends: Statewide, math scores are increasing. The state noted chronic absenteeism, or the rate at which students are missing school, is also down compared to previous years. • Search the scores: Find report cards for all southwest Ohio districts here.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Utah last week to meet with the family of Charlie Kirk, a conservative political commentator who was assassinated at Utah Valley University. It showed how strong their connection was. • Supporter: Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA with the goal of engaging a younger audience in politics, was one of the first people Vance reached out to when he considered running for the U.S. Senate in his home state of Ohio in the 2022 election cycle. • What Vance said: “So much of the success we’ve had in this administration traces directly to Charlie’s ability to organize and convene. He didn’t just help us win in 2024, he helped us staff the entire government.” • Radio show: Vance hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show” Monday from his ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House. The livestream of the two-hour program was broadcast in the White House press briefing room and featured a series of appearances by White House and administration officials who knew Kirk.

Interested in going to the Halloween Haunt this year? We have everything you need to know about pricing, dates, offerings and more.

