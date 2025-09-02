Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025

🦺 New construction: A new giant warehouse is under construction in Troy by Komyo America, a subsidiary of Honda Logistics.

🏛️ Clerk of Courts case: A visiting judge’s ruling will allow the case against the Montgomery County clerk of courts to move forward.

Dayton begins multi-million dollar Kettering Field renovation, expansion

The city of Dayton has started construction on the first phase of a $14 million project to renovate and expand Kettering Field, with a stated goal of creating a premier regional sports complex.

• What’s improving: The city plans to add or improve athletic fields, pickleball courts, tennis courts, lighting, seating and parking areas at Kettering Field, which is located at 444 N. Bend Blvd., north of Interstate 75 in the McCook Field neighborhood.

• First up: Phase 1 will convert the main complex diamonds to turf infields, upgrade the lighting and expand parking.

• What they’re saying: “These targeted improvements will help modernize the facility, enhance the playing experience for our current leagues and programs and improve our ability to attract regional tournaments,” Stephan C. Marcellus, Dayton’s director of recreation, said in a memo.

New giant Troy warehouse will distribute parts for Honda and create 168 new jobs

Komyo America is building a giant warehouse in Troy adjacent to the Honda’s supply operations along Commerce Center Boulevard.

• About the facility: The 500,000-square-foot facility with 10,000 square feet of office space will bring an added 168 jobs.

• The business: Komyo is a subsidiary of Honda Logistics. It is among the city’s top employers with 650 employees reported earlier this year.

• What they’re saying: “This represents yet another investment by Honda in Troy and is a very big deal to us,” said Patrick Titterington, Troy’s service and safety director.

What to know today

• In the courts: A state-appointed judge ruled that a former Montgomery County Clerk of Courts employee did not violate rules for attorney-client privilege by providing details to state investigators looking into allegations against his former employer, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley.

• One big takeaway: A new restoration company has opened in Xenia as part of the network of second-chance employers headed by the Emerge Recovery and Trade network.

• Quote of the day: “Without predictable funding, we face difficult choices, including limiting services, reducing hours and postponing capital investments.” — Dayton Metro Library Fiscal Officer Westly Davis on updates to library funding in the state.

• Making moves: The historical street grid and foundational work are taking shape at the Xenia Market District, as some surrounding chain restaurants have listed their properties for sale.