Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

Downtown property owners renew special improvement fees: Some cheer, others unhappy

Leaders of the Downtown Dayton Partnership say property owners have approved a five-year extension of a Special Improvement District. • What is a SID? Special improvement districts are areas in which property owners agree to pay additional fees or taxes for specific services or improvements. To create or renew a SID, a petition must be signed and approved by the owners of at least 60% of the front footage in the district. • Use of funds: Fees collected will pay for downtown services like sidewalk cleaning, beautification projects, safety patrols and marketing and business support. • What the SID board is saying: “These services are critical to maintaining a vibrant, welcoming and competitive urban core,” said Ryan Powell, chair of the Downtown Dayton Special Improvement District (SID) board of directors. “The SID plays a central role in ensuring downtown remains a clean, safe and attractive destination for residents, businesses and visitors alike.” • What opponents say: “The SID is heavy with administrative salaries and light with results,” said Chris Riegel, founder and chief executive of digital signage company Stratacache who owns a handful of downtown office buildings. “I strongly believe that money spent on things like CURIO is not being well spent and should be directly spent on police bike patrols and direct security/safety action to make downtown safer.”

Countywide levy on November ballot would raise $58M for social services, not raise taxes

Voters in November will be asked to renew a levy that funds $58 million in social services in Montgomery County, with no increase in taxes residents are already paying. • It’s big: This 8-year, 6.03 mill levy is one of the largest property tax levies in the county. • Unique case: Montgomery County is among only a few counties that have combined human services levies. A staggered levy model was proposed to the public decades ago as a method of supporting multiple agencies that provide social services to residents through one funding pool. • Who benefits: Agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County all receive Human Services Levy dollars. • Cost to homeowners: Homeowners currently pay $114 for every $100,000 of property value for this levy.

FREE CONTENT: How to get free museum admission with your Dayton Metro Library card

Access to services beyond books continues to be a driving factor for the Dayton Metro Library, which provides free admission to Carillon Historical Park and the Dayton Art Institute.