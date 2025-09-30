Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025

***

House bill would credit Ohio property taxpayers $1.7B over three years

State legislators have rolled out another mega bill proposal they said will put about $1.7 billion in the majority of Ohio property taxpayers’ pockets next year. • House Ways and Means Committee: It approved an amendment to the popular House Bill 186, which caps most school district tax increase requests to the rate of inflation. • What co-sponsor Rep. Jim Hoops is saying: “Our goal in introducing this bill was to try to figure out how we can kind of control the growth in property taxes because, as all of you are aware, this is a kitchen table issue. Everybody’s talking about it,” he said. • 20-mill floor: The bill applies statewide in school districts that are at the 20-mill floor, where value increases produced huge tax windfalls throughout the mandated property reappraisal schedule over the past few years. • By the numbers: There are 483 school districts at the 20-mill floor — out of roughly 611 statewide — and their taxpayers will see the credit on their second-half bills next year if the bill is passed. Vocational schools are also included in this plan.

‘You can’t kill the Reds’ — What to know about Cincinnati’s wild card series vs. Dodgers

The Reds have earned their first playoff berth in five years and the first postseason appearance in a 162-game season in 12 years. • Wild Card Series: The Reds now must take a cross-country flight and play a wild card series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. • Opponent scouting report: The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions. They finished 93-69 this season. That’s the fourth-best record in baseball. • Player excitement: “We wanted this,” relief pitcher Brent Suter told reporters. “We’re going on a journey. This is step one of all our goals. We freakin’ did it, man. We did it. You can’t kill the Reds.” • Schedule: The Reds play the Dodgers at 9:08 p.m. today in Game 1 and at the same time Wednesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. Game 3, if needed, will take place at 9:08 p.m. Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

