Morning Briefing: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

🚨 Earthquakes: A rare earthquake struck Springboro late last month, marking the first ever recorded in Warren County and only the second in the Miami Valley over the past 50 years. 💾 Senior tech support: The Dayton Metro Library is helping older adults navigate modern technology — including chatbots and AI — through specialized programs.

Husted wants to expand SNAP eligibility for students in career training

An Ohio senator is proposing not taking away benefits like SNAP or school lunch for students who are earning and contributing to a household income that is below the poverty line. • Longtime advocate: U.S. Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, a longtime advocate for career technical education, said during a visit to Stebbins High School last week the proposed law would help students get out of poverty. • Stebbins High School: About 85% of Stebbins students are involved in some kind of career tech programming. Stebbins students can take career tech classes in-school but can then take those skills to local companies, such as manufacturers and construction companies, who pay the students. • What Husted is saying: “I’m trying to change the law at the federal level to say, hey, if you’re enrolled in career tech and you’re earning and learning that income does not count against your younger brother and sister or your family and them trying to access maybe a school lunch or a SNAP benefit, because we want them to break the cycle of poverty,” Husted said.

Earthquakes in the Miami Valley? Quakes unusual, but not impossible in Southwest Ohio

An earthquake in Springboro late last month was the first one recorded in Warren County and the second reported in the Miami Valley in the last 50 years. • Safe location: Ohio is on the middle of the North American tectonic plate and far from any active plate boundaries. • What experts say: “The faults underlying Ohio are deeply buried and have very long recurrence intervals that span longer than human lifetimes,” the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said. “Seismic recording has only been present in Ohio for approximately 100 years, while these deeply buried faults could produce recurring earthquakes on the order of hundreds of years or longer.” • Record books: There have been nine earthquakes recorded in the Miami Valley as far back as 1843. No earthquakes have been reported in Butler, Miami and Preble counties. • What causes earthquakes? Earthquakes are primarily driven by elastic rebound. The plate tectonics that move the plates force rocks to scrape past one another. Sometimes the edges get stuck and then snap before moving again. That snap is the earthquake.

FREE CONTENT: Dayton Metro Library offers programs, tech help geared toward senior citizens

Embracing technology is a great way to improve brain function and maintain social connections, but technological advancements that include chatbots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be a bit overwhelming at times. The Dayton Metro Library offers several programs and tech help geared toward senior citizens.