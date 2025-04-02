Morning Briefing: Wednesday Apr. 2, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 27 seconds to read.

***

‘The building is art’: Downtown Dayton’s Deneau Tower has offices, lavish living

The Grant-Deneau Tower, Dayton’s first modern high-rise office building that fell on hard times and sat vacant for years, has been turned into 147 ritzy new apartments and commercial spaces.

• The Deneau: The Grant-Deneau Tower, now just called the Deneau, is an old office tower at 40 W. Fourth St., across the street from the Dayton Arcade. The mid-century modern skyscraper at the southeast corner of Fourth and Ludlow was Dayton’s tallest building, at 22 stories, when it opened in 1969.

• The project: Windsor Companies, the main developer of the nearby Fire Blocks District, has spent more than $50 million to adapt and reuse the building, which had been vacant since the 2010s.

• The details: Jason Dorsey, designer and developer with Windsor Companies, said he painstakingly redesigned virtually every detail of the building to make it into something very special, that’s basically meant to be a work of art.

Apartments have large windows, quartz or granite marble countertops, luxury vinyl tile floors that look like linen, Dutch-style lighting, millwork cabinets and decorative wood paneling.

• Tenants moving in: The Deneau now has 147 luxury apartments, spread across floors 7 to 22. Tenants started moving in yesterday. The lower floors of the Deneau are leasable co-working office spaces. A tenant recently signed a lease for a first-floor restaurant space.

What Dorsey is saying: “I wanted to give Dayton something it had never seen before ... The building is art.”

Upscale Italian steakhouse Bistecca opens in Dayton with flavors and aromas of Tuscany

Bistecca, a new upscale Italian steakhouse in Dayton’s Theater District, officially opens its doors today.

• The menu: It blends Italian culinary traditions from various regions with a modern flair. Guests can look forward to handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe featuring forest mushrooms and fresh ground black pepper pecorino or wood-fired grill selections such as its namesake, Bistecca ala Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

• Signature cocktails: They include The Flywheel Negroni that’s crafted on the restaurant’s custom-made Negroni cocktail-making machine — paying homage to Dayton’s industrious heritage of invention and innovation.

• Hotel Ardent: The restaurant is located on the ground floor of Hotel Ardent, 137 N. Main St., which is part of the historic Barclay Building, constructed in 1925.

• From Executive Chef Jacob Rodibaugh: “When you step into Bistecca, it’s as if you’ve stepped into my kitchen. When I share my food with you, you become family.”

• Hours: Bistecca is open 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Dinner is served 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The city of Dayton, in a legal dispute over a water agreement with Montgomery County, pushed back against claims it was overcharging the county for water, also alleging that county officials have not fulfilled an agreement for a proposed pump station.

• Tip of the day: A fraud scam cost a Kettering woman $50,000. Here is how you can protect yourself.

• Person to know today: david matthews. The poet, who prefers to write his name in lowercase, will be performing selections from his most recent poetry collection, “Poetry Classics,” April 8 at the Dayton Metro Library main branch.

• Big move of the day: Downtown defense contractor Infinity Labs is one of 122 companies with spots on the Air Force’s $46 billion Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract.

• Dayton Food & Dining: O’Charley’s is bringing a new brick-and-mortar concept called ‘Underground Chuck’ to a spot near the Dayton Mall.

• Stat of the day: More than 26,000 credentials have been earned by Sinclair students in past 4 years.

• Dayton Dragons: Starting pitcher Chase Burns, the Cincinnati Reds’ top minor-league prospect, will begin the season with the Dayton Dragons.

• Thing to do: More than 1,000 dogs of 150 different breeds will be featured at the Fort St. Clair Kennel Club Dog Show this weekend at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

• Vintage Dayton: Remembering Jeanne Betty Weiner, the entertainer known for organizing Elder-Beerman’s Thanksgiving meals playing Mother Goose.

• Photo of the day: Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia this past weekend. The biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors from all over the United States. Check out more photos here.