Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Ohio judges, county, township officials may get annual 5% pay raises

The Ohio House of Representatives has added a new provision to its version of the operating budget that would give county and township officials an annual 5% raise.

• Bumping up raises: Officials currently get an automatic 1.75% yearly raise, and this would replace that.

• Who is included: The pay raises impact county and township officials, such as township trustees and county commissioners, engineers, prosecutors, judges and coroners.

• Wide approval: Though the budget as a whole passed with only Republican votes, Democratic politicians also expressed their approval for the raises, with Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney, D-Westlake, saying a lot of local officials have showed data that compared to other states Ohio’s officials are underfunded.

• Next steps: The House’s draft of the budget will soon be vetted by the Ohio Senate, and if they approve, it will go into effect

‘Something in the air in Dayton’: WNBA Draft shines light on 3 local stars

Three basketball players who graduated from local school districts were selected during the 2025 WNBA Draft Monday night.

• Fairmont grad: In the second round, forward Maddy Westbeld, a Fairmont graduate, was picked by the Chicago Sky after five years at Notre Dame.

• Wayne grad: Soon after, the Indiana Fever selected Wayne High School graduate Bree Hall, who will join the team after four years with South Carolina.

• Springboro grad: During the third round, guard Jordan Hobbs, a Springboro schools graduate, was selected by the Seattle Storm after a career at Michigan.

• ‘Something in the air’: Westbeld paused during her own celebration to congratulate Hall, and said, “I was texting Bree last night and just thanking her for the sacrifice that she’s put in because it’s true, like, there’s something in the air in Dayton. There’s something in the air in Ohio that I’m just lucky to be a part of.”

What to know today

• Hot dog: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton announced it is offering $100 off dog adoption fees, plus a free toy to take home through Saturday.

• What to know: The first Wawa in Ohio has opened in Liberty Twp. on Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

• UD Flyers: Guard Jordan Derkack committed to the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday, two days after another guard, De’Shayne Montgomery, picked UD.

• Last chance: CBCB Bar & Grill, otherwise known as Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, is closing its doors in Beavercreek on April 27.

• Where to go: A production of Sondheim and Lapine’s “Into the Woods” continues through May 4 at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro, while Wright State’s Dance Ensemble performs its spring concert April 24-27 and Dayton-based artists display their works at the West Art Gallery in Cincinnati

• Thing to do: Dayton History will host its 84th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Carillon Historical Park starting at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

• Photo of the day: Ohio’s first Wawa opened with a VIP event in Liberty Twp. See staff photographer Nick Graham’s photos of the event here.