Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Local leaders hope to breathe new life into former Hara Arena site

The city of Trotwood and Harrison Twp. are collaborating on plans to redevelop the former Hara Arena site.

• Partnership: They recently partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, completing a market study to consider redevelopment options for a 775-acre area that includes portions of Trotwood and Harrison Twp.

• What they are saying: “We see these sites as catalysts for long-term growth and neighborhood revitalization,” township administrator Shannon Meadows said this week.

• Hara Arena site: The now-demolished Hara Arena was situated on a plot of land that totals nearly 190 acres, 60 of which fall in Harrison Twp., with the remaining 129 in Trotwood. The site includes a former golf course and a 1.5-acre pond, with the vast majority of land vacant and/or tree-filled.

• Additional sites: Other sites included in the study are the former Salem Mall site, Meadowdale, Valerie Woods, and the East Turner Gateway.

• Proposed vision: A “proposed vision” for the site could see 70 acres turned into community park space, including playing fields, trails, nature areas, and connections to surrounding neighborhoods, and much of the remaining acreage redeveloped for commercial use.

• By the numbers: The site encompasses a total of 1.2 million square feet of developable space, and the study suggests a total employment potential of 500 jobs once the site is fully redeveloped.

Oakwood students protest new policy that ‘severely restricts’ cellphones

Many students are protesting a new Oakwood City School District policy on personal communication devices that “severely restricts” cellphones.

• The new policy: It prohibits elementary students from using personal devices except during after-school and extracurricular activities or while riding in school vehicles. Students in seventh through 12th grades are only allowed to use devices during lunch breaks and during after-school and extracurricular activities or while riding in school vehicles.

• Former policy: Oakwood already had a policy, adopted in 2009, that allowed students to use devices before and after school, during their lunch break, in between classes and while riding in district vehicles.

• What Superintendent Neil Gupta is saying: “I recommended this policy because I believe our students will benefit from fewer distractions and more opportunities to focus, not just on their academics, but also on building relationships and engaging meaningfully with their peers ... It’s about creating an environment where students can be fully present and make the most of their time at school.”

• Opposition: Oakwood High School senior Mannie Williams, president of the Class of 2025, started an online petition at change.org calling for the district to revoke the new policy. As of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 500 signatures.

• Statewide: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is backing a new bill, Senate Bill 158, that as proposed would require public districts to adopt an all-out prohibition on student cellphone use, with exceptions for students who have a health concern that needs monitoring.

Some Ohio retired teachers will see a 1.5% increase in their cost-of-living adjustment in fiscal year 2026.

