Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Building boom: Hundreds of new houses coming to northern Warren County

The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services is making $4.4 million in program, facility and personnel cuts to address a budget shortfall projected for next year.

• Funding request: Even with these cuts, the MCBDDS has requested an emergency, one-time funding award of $9.17 million to maintain its state-required reserve balance for 2026.

• What they are saying: “We’re still trying to be efficient and look at our expenses. But that’s going to allow us to operate and provide services, and that’s what’s important. That’s critical,” MCBDDS Superintendent Kamarr Gage said.

• Costs: The Montgomery County commission approved a budget of $58.2 million for the MCBDDS for 2025. More than $28.9 million of this is funded through the Human Services Levy.

• Waiver funding: DDS has seen a 173% increase in Medicaid waiver enrollment since 2006. Roughly 38% of people with a developmental disability in Montgomery County receive waiver funding. For MCBDDS, waiver match is its largest annual expense, totaling $26.5 million.

• Hiring freeze: The MCBDDS has a hiring freeze for the remainder of this year and has only been hiring “mission-critical” roles since 2023. In addition, nine full-time positions have been eliminated, as well as two part-time positions and multiple intermittent positions.

Ohio egg producer hit by bird flu calls for vaccines

A large Darke County egg producer called for increased vaccination research as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine toured a egg processing plant Monday and met with farmers affected by the avian flu.

• The numbers: The state’s confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza involved commercial flocks at 76 premises since the end of December. More than 25 million birds have been affected.

• What they are saying: “Ohio farmers were hit hard by the spread of bird flu. … There’s no part of America that’s been more ravaged by the avian bird flu than where we stand now,” Rollins said of Darke and Mercer counties.

• Weaver Eggs Inc.: At one family farm in Versailles, the Dew Fresh egg farm, 1.3 million laying hens were lost to HPAI in January.

• Steps taken: For the past 10 years, Weaver Eggs has maintained strict sanitation. All trucks are washed on arrival and again before leaving the farm. There are dedicated trucks that only work on a particular farm. Also, workers must shower and change clothes on arrival and do the same when they leave.

• Recent case: An April, 14 cases in Darke County affected more than 293,000 hens.

• Ohio: The state is the second-largest in egg production, behind Iowa. In 2024, Ohio had 40.6 million layers and produced more than 12.3 billion eggs.

