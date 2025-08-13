Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025

⚖️ Trial delayed: Attorneys representing Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley argue that the testimony of a former county employee should not be included if the case goes to trial.

🌮 Restaurant news: In an effort to collaborate and support another local business, Sueño is hosting a “pay what you can” pop-up event at D20: A Bar with Characters in Kettering on Aug. 24.

Go-kart track on top of downtown Dayton parking garage idea moves forward

The Collaboratory has set a proposal, aptly titled Race Dayton, to build a go-kart track on top of the Oregon District Garage over East Fifth Street.

• By the numbers: A 438-meter main track would allow up to 20 go-karts to navigate 48-second laps, along with a smaller kid’s track and food and beverage area.

• Why do it? Tony Clark, owner of DK Effect, Gionino’s Pizza and Thai 9, said he believes that the track can serve as a selling point for the Dayton Convention Center, become another stream of revenue for the downtown hotels that are currently in development, and draw visitors into the Oregon District.

• What they’re saying: “Because of the way racing is experienced, once you go and race for a little bit and you go through the track three times, I don’t anticipate everyone running home. I think they’ll stay downtown and I hope they stay downtown, specifically in the Oregon District,” said Cark, who is leading development of the plan and proposal.

• Is it possible? Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein is apparently open to the idea, according to an email from Dickstein provided by Peter Benkendorf, founder of The Collaboratory.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: More than two dozen people turned out in support of a Kettering veteran fighting to keep his backyard chickens.

• Ohio Politics: Plaintiffs trying to stop Ohio from shifting a share of $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds towards the Cleveland Browns’ proposed stadium project are now asking for the Supreme Court of the United States to intervene.

• From our reporter: David Jablonski says those like him who vote in the AP Top 25 football poll are heroes and villains, clowns and geniuses — and everything in between.

• Stat of the day: It has been 41 years since the University of Dayton basketball team played Georgetown. The two will face off on Nov. 27.

• Photo of the day: Gene Lamar, an employee with Miami Valley Door Lock and Key, measures a window on Tuesday in the front of Rabbit Hole Books on West First Street that was damaged due to being vandalized.