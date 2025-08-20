Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

⌨️ Local government: Mayor David Nickerson resigned in July via email but reversed his decision last week.

🍺 Trolley Stop: The “oldest tavern in Dayton,” which went up for sale about a year ago, has a new owner.

Impact, criticism of Ohio National Guard deploying to D.C.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to send the Ohio National Guard to Washington D.C. won’t cost the state any money or compromise security. But critics say the move “puts politics above people.”

• The mission: Ohio’s military police, along with hundreds of troops from a growing number Republican-controlled states, will be tasked with reinforcing the D.C. National Guard after President Donald Trump mobilized some 800 troops to ostensibly bring order to D.C., which he claims “has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals.”

• The deployment: A troop of 150 national guardsmen will make its way from Ohio to Washington D.C. today. They will serve as added security, “protecting federal buildings as well as doing visible patrols.”

• The cost for Ohio: The mission will be paid for by the federal government.

• What opponents are saying: “In Dayton and across our state, families are counting on leadership that prioritizes safe schools, strong infrastructure, and healthy communities,” state Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, said. “At a time when resources are stretched thin, taking our Guard members away from Ohio puts politics before people — and that is unacceptable."

New Lebanon mayor submits letter of resignation, rescinds weeks later, records show

Newly-obtained documents provided by the village of New Lebanon show Mayor David Nickerson tendered his resignation in July, a decision he rescinded last week.

• Public records: Electronic documents show Nickerson emailed village office administrator Shannon Bemis on July 15, asking her to forward an attached letter of resignation to some village officials.

• Resignation letter: “... Due to recent developments, I believe it is in the best interest for me and my family to step away from this current role as mayor to focus on the areas of family integrity and to pursue new future work opportunities,” Nickerson wrote.

• Change of heart: “Over the past few days, I have reflected deeply on this decision. In my heart, I know that I cannot, in good conscience, walk away from the work we have started together for the people of the village of New Lebanon,” Nickerson wrote in a rescission letter.

• Missed meetings: Nickerson has not appeared for a village council meeting since the June 3 session. That’s a total of five missed meetings. Nickerson said his absences were due to “family personal reasons.”

