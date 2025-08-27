Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025

🖊️ Clayton resignations: The city will soon lose both its city manager and municipal law director.

🦟 West Nile virus: Though no human cases have been reported, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will conduct mosquito spraying today.

Gas prices jump dramatically across region: What’s really going on

Those looking to fill up their vehicle before any Labor Day weekend excursions could be in for a surprise at the gas pump.

• Price jump: Average gasoline prices in the region have risen 37 cents per gallon in the last week.

• Average price: The price for a gallon of gas in the area averaged $3.34 a gallon Monday, 28.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

• Cheapest around: The lowest price for a gallon of unleaded gas in the Dayton area yesterday was $2.69 at several locations across the region, including stations in Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Washington Twp. and West Carrollton.

• How pricing works: Gas stations engage in price-cycling by steadily lowering prices to undercut competitors, overlooking small market changes daily until their profit margins run thin. When that is no longer profitable, they raise prices by 25 to 40 cents per gallon to maintain profit margins of 15 to 20 cents per gallon.

Clayton city manager, law director to resign in September

The city of Clayton will soon begin the search for both a new city manager and municipal law director.

• The departures: Law Director Martina Dillon will resign effective Sept. 15, with City Manager Amanda Zimmerlin following two days later.

• Amanda Zimmerlin: Clayton city manager since February 2020, she has been offered a position as city manager of Battle Creek, Michigan.

• Martina Dillon: Appointed by the city of Clayton nearly two decades ago, she has served as both assistant law director and law director.

• Leadership lineup: The city will not only welcome a new law director and city manager in the coming months, but also a new mayor and potentially three new council members.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Trotwood-Madison City Schools will implement new guidelines for football games after a large melee occurred during the varsity team’s home opener last week.

• Public health: Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will spray for mosquitoes today in Dayton after samples tested positive for West Nile virus.

• Help us out: We want to hear from families across the Miami Valley about how kids are getting to school. Fill out our questionnaire.

• Vintage Dayton: On Nov. 25, 1964, the area’s newest drive-in movie theater opened as Southland 75.

• High school football: The week 2 schedule features Fairmont at Trotwood-Madison, Wayne at Pickerington Central and more.

• Photo of the day: Hidden Valley Orchards is preparing for its first fall season under new ownership with new food offerings and activities for kids. See more photos and read the full story from reporter Natalie Jones here.