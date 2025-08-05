Morning Briefing: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

📱 Hershall Creachbaum Jr. case: Staff at Ruskin Elementary made multiple calls to Children Services about Creachbaum weeks before the 7-year-old boy’s presumed death.

The Foodbank Inc. will host a drive-thru food distribution event Thursday at Wright State University's Nutter Center, offering free groceries to Greene County residents in need.

CPB shutdown won’t take Dayton NPR, PBS stations off air, but could affect programming

After its defunding by Congress, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — a nonprofit that has funneled federal funding to Dayton-area NPR and PBS stations for decades — will shut down in the coming months.

• Background: The CPB is a nonprofit organization created by Congress in 1967 to support public media in the U.S. Congress in July approved rescinding $1.1 billion, or two years of funding, from the CPB.

• Local impact: Local public media outlets say the end to CPB itself won’t impact their ability to stay on the air, but the shutdown of the nonprofit raises questions about future funding opportunities and music licensing.

• Funding cuts: WYSO will see a $600,000 funding cut over the next two years because of the rescission package. Public Media Connect, the regional nonprofit public media partnership of CET in Cincinnati and ThinkTV in Dayton, is set to lose $2.6 million annually.

• What they are saying: “In this region specifically, we are so fortunate to have a rich and thriving music community built on histories of many kinds of music,” WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt said. “I’m really proud that the station’s been able to be a part of that for so long, and to think about losing WYSO as a hub, a musical touchstone for people in this community… it’s a really sad thought"

‘They won’t help us’: School staff called Children Services multiple times before boy’s death, per 911 calls

Staff from Ruskin Elementary school told 911 dispatchers they called Children Services multiple times while requesting wellness checks for Hershall Creachbaum Jr. and his sister weeks before his presumed death.

• Why calls were made: Staff called 911 after Michael Kendrick, Hershall’s mom’s boyfriend, was allegedly intoxicated when he brought the kids to school and tried to pick them up the next day.

• What they said: Children Services said they couldn’t do anything about it due to an issue between county jurisdictions, the 911 callers said. Staff was advised to call police and request a welfare check.

• 911 transcripts:

— First call: “Their guardian left them in the care of their bio mom and there’s just signs of neglect,” a staff member said. “I’ve called it into CPS multiple times and today they asked me to do a well check with the police department.”

— Second call: “The mom seemed like she was OK today at dismissal, which is the only reason I let them leave,” the caller said. “The boyfriend tried to pick them up and he was clearly intoxicated. I wouldn’t release to him ... I wanted to make sure that nothing happens when they get home.”

• What Children Services is saying: “This situation is heartbreaking, and we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected. While this tragedy did not fall under our jurisdiction, we join the community in mourning this loss,” said Reba Chenoweth, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Children Services. Clark County Children Services, which also may have been involved in the case, won’t comment.

