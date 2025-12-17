Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Dec. 17

🏢 CareSource tax incentives: The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved tax breaks for several Dayton-area companies, including incentives to support CareSource’s planned expansion of its downtown headquarters. 🌿 Intoxicating hemp ban: Opinions abound in Ohio as the state gets ready to ban the sale of intoxicating hemp products outside of state-approved recreational marijuana dispensaries. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 32 seconds to read.

More than 100 new million-dollar homes planned for 2 Washington Twp. neighborhoods

A Montgomery County-based developer plans to build 135 new homes in one of Ohio’s faster-growing communities.

• The builder: Washington Twp.-based Design Homes has been custom-building homes in the South Dayton area since 1987, focusing its efforts in Centerville, Springboro, Lebanon, Waynesville and northern Cincinnati. • The neighborhoods: — Mill Creek East will add 38 single-family homes on 26.3 acres just north of Social Row Road on the east side of Clyo Road in Washington Twp. — Mill Creek West, an extension to Washington Twp. Estates, will add 97 homes to 59 acres southwest of the Clyo Road and Nutt Road intersection. • Home specs: Design Homes has indicated an average dwelling size of approximately 3,500 square feet, with building heights ranging from one to three stories. The price range for the homes will be between $1.3 million to more than $2 million. • Timeline: Development of roads for Mill Creek East is expected to start in the first quarter of next year with home construction in the fourth quarter. Construction of homes at Mill Creek West will be predicated on sales and likely start in 2028.

Ohio tax break approved for 167 new CareSource jobs in Dayton

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved tax breaks for several Dayton-area companies Monday, including incentives aimed at securing an expansion of CareSource’s downtown Dayton headquarters.

• CareSource: The new 167 full-time-equivalent positions are expected to generate more than $12.5 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion in Dayton. The proposed project involves expanding the company’s existing headquarters to support back-office needs and accommodate growth from new markets. • Competition: According to the Ohio Department of Development, the state was competing with Georgia, Mississippi and Nevada for the project. • The details: For a decade, CareSource will be able to claim a 1.711% credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location. The state requires CareSource to maintain operations at the project location for at least 13 years. • What CareSource is saying: “The new positions will focus on care management and administrative support, many of which require specialized skills to effectively meet the needs of our members,” said the company in a statement.