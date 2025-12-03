Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

⛄ Snow day: Southwest Ohio saw record-breaking snowfall early Tuesday, with several inches falling across the region.

❄️ Snow plows and sleds: See scenes from the snowy day from around the area taken by our staff photographers.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at daniel.susco@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 55 seconds to read.

***

Ohio House wants stiffer mandatory penalties for assault on correctional officers

The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed a bill to impose new minimum sentences for inmates who assault correctional facility employees.

• What does it say? The bill requires life in prison without parole if an inmate murders a corrections employee, a seven-year consecutive sentence for an inmate who commits felonious assault against a corrections employee and a three-year sentence for throwing bodily fluids like urine at officers. The new sentences are required to be posted conspicuously in all corrections facilities in the state.

• Andrew Lansing: The bill is also called “Andy’s Law” because it was sparked by correctional officer Andrew Lansing, who was beaten to death by an inmate at high-security Ross Correctional Institution.

• Advocates say: Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., who helped spearhead the bill, said he believed the new penalties would significantly affect inmate behavior.

• Opponents say: A few Democrats argued that the bill doesn’t address the causes of the problem - Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton argued that correctional facilities really need more staff to increase safety.

Dayton, Cincinnati break snowfall records

Southwest Ohio saw record-breaking snowfall early Tuesday morning, with some areas seeing several inches of snowflakes outside.

• A new record: Both Dayton and Cincinnati broke snowfall records for Dec. 1 set almost a hundred years ago in 1929.

• What is your total? The National Weather Service in Wilmington reported snow totals from communities across the area.

• Wright-Patt: Aside from school closures, the snow also closed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

• More to come: Another round of snow is possible late tonight into early Thursday, though this time for less than half an inch. Slick spots and icy roads are still possible, however.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Ohio Republican senators passed a bill allowing schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, among other documents, and requiring schools to do so if someone donates it.

• Tip of the day: Gas prices are expected to be low in the coming weeks, with some prices dropping near $2 in Southwest Ohio.

• Person to know today: Libby Jones, who grew up in Springboro and won the Dec. 1 episode of “Jeopardy!”

• Gift ideas: You can give the gift of an experience with these gift ideas

• Stat of the day: More than 200: the number of teachers who received free books during the fourth annual Crayons to Classrooms event.

• Happening soon: The “Stranger Things” finale is set to air at several area movie theaters around the New Year.

• Photo of the day: Luna Reed, 6, catches some air while sledding on a snow day off school Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at St. John XXIII School in Middletown. See more photos from snowy Tuesday from our staff photographers here.