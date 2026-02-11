Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026

🏫 Superintendent resignation: According to Eileen McClory’s story, Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix told staff that he intends to resign his current role and accept the top job at the Elmwood Local Schools near Bowling Green.

🏗️ New Chipotle and Goodwill: While Tipp City is working toward securing a highly requested grocery store, two smaller projects are moving forward. Read more in Nancy Bowman’s story here.

LOCAL NEWS

• How to ride: GoBus to join other intercity bus services in Dayton region

• Ohio Medicaid underpaid nursing homes by $572M: What’s happening now with the repayment?

• Jefferson Twp. Schools hires new superintendent

LIFE

• Halle Berry engaged to Dayton native Van Hunt after 6 years of dating

• Search trends show Ohioans like to go big when it comes to romance

• Whisperz Speakeasy in West Carrollton will celebrate first year in business this weekend

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man accused of breaking 13-year-old boy’s jaw in Dayton gets prison time

• Man indicted after reportedly stabbing man multiple times in Eaton

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Dunbar clinches share of city league title with win at Belmont

• Dayton and Wright State baseball to square off at Day Air Ballpark

• Subscriptions for Reds.TV on sale now

NATION & WORLD

• Investigators searching a location in Arizona in disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

• Shootings at school and home in northeastern British Columbia leave 10 dead including shooter

• At least 9 dead in Madagascar as Tropical Cyclone Gezani hits the Indian Ocean island

PHOTOS: Charleston Falls as a winter wonderland

While the snow is melting fast in the Miami Valley, we take a look at a recent visit to the beautiful Charleston Falls in Bethel Township. See the marvelous photos taken by our own Bryant Billing!