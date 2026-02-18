Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

If your week has been a challenging one so far, perhaps it will help if I remind you that parts of the United States have snow in their forecasts, while we have highs in the 60s today and tomorrow here in the Miami Valley. As you sip that second or third cup of coffee this morning, here is what you need to know to begin your Wednesday...

🔍 FBI joins Flynn case: We now know that the FBI is among agencies assisting with the investigation into a shooting that devastated a Tipp City family active in the community, schools and their church. While Jen Balduf’s story updates you with what we know, we have also heard from Tipp City police. You can see video from that here, as well as my video explanation on some of what we have been learning.