Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

Ohio may spend more than $5 million for security for NATO Assembly in Dayton

The Ohio Department of Public Safety is requesting about $5.3 million in state funding to help pay for safety and security measures for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton in May.

• The NATO Assembly: This will be the first NATO Parliamentary Assembly to be held in the United States in more than 20 years. Dayton will welcome about 300 officials from the 32 NATO countries and their families, staff and other officials. The total visitor count could exceed 1,200 people.

• NATO Village: A sizable section of downtown will be turned into a security zone called NATO Village. That area is expected to have a significant amount of fencing and barriers and other kinds of safety measures.

• What the funds will cover: The funding will help activate state and local emergency operations centers and will help cover the cost of police, fire and public works personnel, plus equipment and supplies.

• When is the event? The five-day event will be held in Dayton from May 22-26.

Hospitals urging people not to overwhelm ERs during flu surge

The surge in influenza in this region is driving up area hospitals' patient loads in emergency rooms, which could lead to longer wait times in the ER.

• Flu-related hospitalizations: There were 1,965 across Ohio in the most recent week of data, which was a 42.8% increase over the previous week.

• Getting crowded: After four weeks of steadily increasing flu and respiratory illnesses across the Dayton area, the region’s hospitals are experiencing higher-than-usual emergency department patient volumes.

• Patients with mild symptoms: They are being asked to seek care in other settings like urgent cares, outpatient clinics and primary care offices.

• What they are saying: “The majority of influenza cases do not require hospitalization, do not require patients to be seen in the emergency department,” said Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Premier Health. “Most of this is going to be managed with outpatient care, fluids, and Tamiflu to be able to help reduce the severity of symptoms and help people recover faster.”

• Flu shot: It’s not too late for a flu vaccination. Community members are encouraged to get their flu shot, which is available at your local pharmacy through March. The flu vaccine may not prevent you from getting sick, but it helps protect against the worst symptoms, doctors say.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Investigators are looking into what caused a Dayton apartment building to explode.

• Tip of the day: How parents can help kids keep their teeth healthy.

• Big move of the day: Dick’s House of Sport, the newest anchor store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, will open March 7 in the long-vacant former Elder-Beerman store.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Rusty Taco is launching a new menu next month featuring more tacos, all-day breakfast options, new starters and dessert.

• Quote of the day: “You never stop meeting Price Stores customers. It’s part of an institution, it’s part of Dayton. I’m proud to be a part of that.” — Edd Wimsatt, Price Stores owner. Price Stores is celebrating 75 years in business.

• Average Guy Outdoors: Learn about the American Woodcock, an exotic bird visiting Ohio this time of year.

• Thing to do: The “Day of Caring,” a one-day pancake brunch, will be held on Sunday at various regional locations.

• Photo of the day: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center in downtown Dayton hosted its annual Women’s Valentine’s Dance fundraiser this past weekend. DJ V12 provided the musical entertainment for the event, which also featured light food offerings, a cash bar and drink specials. Check out more photos from Tom Gilliam here.