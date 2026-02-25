Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

🧑‍💼WPAFB mission hiring: A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is looking for good employees. According to Thomas Gnau’s story, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is hosting an invitation‑only recruitment and hiring event to fill what it called “critical positions” at Wright‑Patterson. Get more details here.

🏀 UD upsets ranked team: The Dayton Flyers beat No. 23 Saint Louis 77-62 at UD Arena. If you recall, the last time the two teams played back in January, UD lost 102-71. David Jablonski gives us a game recap, photos and video highlights. You can also watch coach Anthony Grant’s press conference here.

LOCAL NEWS

• Northmont selects Eric Hughes to replace outgoing Superintendent Tony Thomas

• 150 female inmates transferred from Dayton prison amid staffing shortage

• New nonstop flights announced for Cincinnati, Columbus airports

LIFE

• ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ part of Dayton Live’s 2026-27 Broadway Series

• Family turns Caribbean dream into a Springboro escape with arepas and island-inspired cocktails

• Turning to smoothies to get through life’s daily grind

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• ‘Oscar the Grouch’: Huber Heights police arrest man hiding in trash can

• Man accused of fleeing from Huber Heights police, stealing vehicle in Clark County

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: ‘Great environment’ carries Flyers to 15-point victory against No. 23 Saint Louis

• Men’s basketball: No. 21 Miami moves to 28-0 with road win over EMU

• High school bowling: Sectional tournament delivers fun, records and a five-pin heartbreaker

NATION & WORLD

• Takeaways from Trump’s address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, dark turn on Democrats

• Iranians worry over American military buildup as last-chance round of talks nears

• Northeast US scrambles to clear piles of snow as new storm descends on the region

FREE CONTENT: Greenville film photographer captures human moments behind Dayton’s music scene

Jake Schneider’s film photography will be showcased in just a few days at Fast Art at Yellow Cab, and Brandon Berry gives us a glimpse of Schneider’s background and process. Berry writes, “A Leica MP hangs from Jake Schneider’s neck, his finger grazing the shutter as he moves through scenes, ready for the split-second when something human reveals itself.” You can see photos, and read much more, here.