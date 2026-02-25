Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

You may be waking up tired this morning, perhaps after staying up to watch the longest-ever State of the Union and the Democratic rebuttal, or maybe you were celebrating after the big Flyers upset win. Either way, last night generated a lot of news, and I’m awake early this morning to bring you the news you should know as you get caffeinated and ready for the rest of your day...
🗪 State of the Union response: America heard the longest-ever State of the Union last night, and Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger gave the Democratic rebuttal. We heard from some area conservatives following the speech, and from Rep. Greg Landsman before the address. We have all the coverage you need this morning, with a list of stories recapping last night, and more coverage further down in this newsletter.
🧑💼WPAFB mission hiring: A key Wright-Patterson Air Force Base mission is looking for good employees. According to Thomas Gnau’s story, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is hosting an invitation‑only recruitment and hiring event to fill what it called “critical positions” at Wright‑Patterson. Get more details here.
🏀 UD upsets ranked team: The Dayton Flyers beat No. 23 Saint Louis 77-62 at UD Arena. If you recall, the last time the two teams played back in January, UD lost 102-71. David Jablonski gives us a game recap, photos and video highlights. You can also watch coach Anthony Grant’s press conference here.
LOCAL NEWS
• Northmont selects Eric Hughes to replace outgoing Superintendent Tony Thomas
• 150 female inmates transferred from Dayton prison amid staffing shortage
• New nonstop flights announced for Cincinnati, Columbus airports
LIFE
• ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ part of Dayton Live’s 2026-27 Broadway Series
• Family turns Caribbean dream into a Springboro escape with arepas and island-inspired cocktails
• Turning to smoothies to get through life’s daily grind
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• ‘Oscar the Grouch’: Huber Heights police arrest man hiding in trash can
• Man accused of fleeing from Huber Heights police, stealing vehicle in Clark County
SPORTS
• Dayton basketball: ‘Great environment’ carries Flyers to 15-point victory against No. 23 Saint Louis
• Men’s basketball: No. 21 Miami moves to 28-0 with road win over EMU
• High school bowling: Sectional tournament delivers fun, records and a five-pin heartbreaker
NATION & WORLD
• Takeaways from Trump’s address: Sales mode on economy, heavy on patriotism, dark turn on Democrats
• Iranians worry over American military buildup as last-chance round of talks nears
• Northeast US scrambles to clear piles of snow as new storm descends on the region
FREE CONTENT: Greenville film photographer captures human moments behind Dayton’s music scene
Jake Schneider’s film photography will be showcased in just a few days at Fast Art at Yellow Cab, and Brandon Berry gives us a glimpse of Schneider’s background and process. Berry writes, “A Leica MP hangs from Jake Schneider’s neck, his finger grazing the shutter as he moves through scenes, ready for the split-second when something human reveals itself.” You can see photos, and read much more, here.