Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025

VA dismisses 1,400 probationary union members

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday announced the dismissal of more than 1,400 employees nationwide in what a release called “non-mission critical positions.”

• Second round of job cuts: On Feb. 13, the department said it had dismissed more than 1,000 employees nationally. This second round of job cuts comes less than two weeks later.

• Those dismissed: They are bargaining-unit probationary employees who have served less than a year in a competitive service appointment or who have served less than two years in an excepted service appointment.

• Cost savings: The VA said the latest personnel moves will save the department more than $83 million a year.

• Dayton VA Medical Center: A “small number” of Dayton employees have been impacted. The VA hospital has 2,355 full-time employees.

• Dayton VA Medical Center statement: “This decision will have no negative effect on veteran health care, benefits or other services and will allow VA to focus more effectively on its core mission of serving veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. We cannot discuss specific personnel matters due to privacy concerns.”

Ramaswamy officially jumps into Ohio governor race; ‘America is back and it feels fantastic

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to be Ohio’s next governor as he announced an ambitious campaign platform of reforming just about every aspect of the state’s government.

• Ohio’s race for governor: Ramaswamy is now the third Republican in the gubernatorial race. Heather Hill, a former Morgan County School Board president, and Dave Yost, Ohio’s sitting attorney general, have also declared bids for the seat.

• About Ramaswamy: Ramaswamy, who was born in Butler County, is a 39-year-old biotech entrepreneur.

• Backed by Trump: Ramaswamy has strong ties to President Donald Trump and helped the president and Elon Musk form the Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

• His plan for Ohio: He pronounced a goal of Ohio being a state of economic excellence and educational excellence.

• His message to Democrats: “We’re not going to agree on everything and that’s okay, it’s a beautiful thing. We love our diversity of thought in the state of Ohio, but if you want to put more money in your kid’s account, you want to have the same shot at the American Dream that this state and this country gave me, then we’re on the same team, and we will work with you to take our state to the next level. You will have a seat at the table if we share those two goals in common.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A man accused of attacking another man with a hatchet prior to a brief SWAT standoff in Riverside earlier this month is facing charges.

• Tip of the day: As career tech education gains popularity, Dayton Public is working on expanding offerings, calling back to an earlier time in Dayton history.

• Person to know today: Adrian Padilla. The former Navy veteran and software engineer is now owner of The Freakin’ Rican food truck, which is opening a carryout restaurant on South Smithville Road in Dayton.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries.

• Dayton Flyers: Here is what to know about Wednesday’s game against Rhode Island.

• Quote of the day: “Contrary to belief, Fat Tuesday is not the traditional paczki day,” said Baker Benji’s owner Benjamin Stuckey. “Paczki is a Polish doughnut that actually is celebrated on Fat Thursday, the Thursday before Mardi Gras.”

• Thing to do: Lo-fi indie-pop band Me Time will be onstage at Oregon Express on Friday.

• Photo of the day: The seventh annual Dayton Adult Prom happened at The Arcade in downtown Dayton this past weekend. Proceeds from the prom went to directly benefit local charities Miami Valley Meals and Brunner Literacy Center. Check out our photos by Tim Gilliam.