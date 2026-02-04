Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

🏛️ Lawsuit alleges sexual abuse: Two women who were sexually abused as minors by a former church music director have brought a lawsuit against the United Methodist Church in Ohio, alleging the church leaders did not do enough to protect them from the abuse, which began in 2012 and continued for years afterward.

⛹🏽‍♂️ Flyers end losing streak: Jordan Derkack made two free throws with 2.3 seconds to play to lift UD to a 72-70 win against St. Bonaventure last night at UD Arena, ending a four-game losing streak. You can read more in David Jablonski’s recap story, watch highlights and watch coach Anthony Grant’s press conference.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Homeland Security agents visit Ponitz high school investigating alleged voter fraud

• Pothole season: What should drivers know and how can they file a claim in Ohio

LIFE

• Cedarville alumni couple captures moments from Olympic stadiums to wedding aisles

• Heart of the House: Inside Broadway Barrel House, a restaurant built on care, consistency and community.

• Kings Island season passes revamped for 2026 season

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man accused of shooting mother multiple times in Harrison Twp. indicted

• Dayton man accused of breaking 13-year-old’s jaw pleads guilty

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Centerville beats Springfield, earns share of eighth straight GWOC championship

• Men’s college basketball: Skaljac’s 19 points leads No. 23 Miami past Buffalo

• McCoy: Suarez can be productive in Reds lineup, but is he enough?

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Trump signs budget bill bringing an end to partial government shutdown

• Israel strikes Gaza, killing 19, mostly women and children, after saying Hamas violated deal

• Penny the Doberman pinscher wins the 150th Westminster dog show

HAPPENING TODAY