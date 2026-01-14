Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Here are three things you should know today:
💰 Scams: We’ve covered several recent financial scams in the region you should know about.
🗳️ Election 2026: Kristina Knickerbocker has announced her campaign for Ohio’s 10th congressional District, currently held by incumbent Mike Turner.
⛄ Weather forecast: Winter weather is returning, with multiple rounds of snow expected heading into the weekend.
Be alert: Here are 7 stories about scams we’ve covered in recent months
We recently reported on a Butler County couple who lost their retirement money when they trusted their investments with a Butler Twp. couple who have now been accused of defrauding more than 25 people of $11 million in Ponzi scheme.
The couple: Wayne Essex, 70, and his wife, Susan, 67, a Realtor with an office in Lebanon, are facing nearly 200 charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Read more: Here are some other recent stories about financial scams in the region.
— Butler County woman scammed out of $88K in cryptocurrency scam
— Police: $10K returned to Englewood man after scammer poses as son
Air Force veteran, Democrat joins race to challenge Turner for congressional seat
Kristina Knickerbocker announced her campaign for Ohio’s 10th congressional District
• About her: Knickerbocker, 34, of Yellow Springs has served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve and works as a neuro-oncology nurse practitioner at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
• The contest: She will seek the Democratic nomination for the seat in the May 5 primary. So far, the only other declared candidate is Democrat Manuel Foggie, who lives in Cincinnati (outside the congressional district) The primary winner will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, an 11-term legislator, Nov. 3.
• Priorities: In a video announcing her candidacy, Knickerbocker took aim at high costs, particularly high health care costs.
• What Knickerbocker is saying: “The economy is broken. People here are working twice as hard and getting half as much. Prices keep going up, insurance premiums are skyrocketing, and utility bills are through the roof,” Knickerbocker said in her release and video. “These things didn’t happen by accident. They’re the result of choices made by corrupt politicians in Washington who pass bills that make us poorer and sicker and then try to tell us they’re big and beautiful.”
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Anthony “Tony” Scott, founder of the company that operated the now defunct Moeller Brew Barn in Troy, has been sentenced in Mercer County for passing bad checks.
• Big move of the day: No Name Cowboy Artisan Jerky is closing business for good Saturday after 15 years in the Centerville community.
• Dayton Food & Dining: After three years of serving specialty flavored coffee beans and teas at the 2nd Street Market, Poppets Coffee & Tea has opened in a true brick-and-mortar location in Kettering.
• Local Focus pages: The news brands of Cox First Media are seeking your photo submissions for its Local Focus pages, which showcase local nonprofits, schools, businesses and more. Here is how to submit your photos.
• Photo of the day: Five Rivers MetroParks hosted the Timeless Tales Family Skate Day at the MetroParks Ice Rink, located at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton on Sunday. The Penguin Toss, family-friendly music plus games, coloring pages and a scavenger hunt in the heated comfort tent are featured during this weekly event. The ice rink is open daily until Feb. 27. See more photos here 📷.