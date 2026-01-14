Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Jan. 14

🗳️ Election 2026: Kristina Knickerbocker has announced her campaign for Ohio’s 10th congressional District, currently held by incumbent Mike Turner. ⛄ Weather forecast: Winter weather is returning, with multiple rounds of snow expected heading into the weekend. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 4 seconds to read.

Be alert: Here are 7 stories about scams we’ve covered in recent months

We recently reported on a Butler County couple who lost their retirement money when they trusted their investments with a Butler Twp. couple who have now been accused of defrauding more than 25 people of $11 million in Ponzi scheme.

Air Force veteran, Democrat joins race to challenge Turner for congressional seat

Kristina Knickerbocker announced her campaign for Ohio’s 10th congressional District

• About her: Knickerbocker, 34, of Yellow Springs has served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve and works as a neuro-oncology nurse practitioner at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. • The contest: She will seek the Democratic nomination for the seat in the May 5 primary. So far, the only other declared candidate is Democrat Manuel Foggie, who lives in Cincinnati (outside the congressional district) The primary winner will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, an 11-term legislator, Nov. 3. • Priorities: In a video announcing her candidacy, Knickerbocker took aim at high costs, particularly high health care costs. • What Knickerbocker is saying: “The economy is broken. People here are working twice as hard and getting half as much. Prices keep going up, insurance premiums are skyrocketing, and utility bills are through the roof,” Knickerbocker said in her release and video. “These things didn’t happen by accident. They’re the result of choices made by corrupt politicians in Washington who pass bills that make us poorer and sicker and then try to tell us they’re big and beautiful.”

What to know today