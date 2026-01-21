Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Jan. 21

🏠 Beacon Place Village: A nonprofit is proposing a $9.6 million tiny home village in northeast Dayton to provide permanent supportive housing and services for 40 unsheltered individuals. 🐱 33 animals rescued: The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 31 cats, a dog, and an opossum from a condemned Dayton home on Old Orchard Avenue. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 4 seconds to read.

Grid gripes: Feds, DeWine air concerns about data/AI power demand

As data centers and AI enterprises continue to use more electricity, federal government leaders, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and a group representing Ohio manufacturers have all expressed unease about how the region’s electric grid manager operates.

• The concern: That data centers are proliferating faster than states can build new power plants. • By the numbers: Ohio ranks fourth in the nation for its number of power-hungry data centers. With 172 data centers at one point last year, Ohio had more data centers than neighbors Pennsylvania, Michigan and Indiana combined. • What they are saying: “Electricity prices within the PJM market, which serves the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Midwest, have risen faster than almost anywhere else in the country,” the U.S. Department of Interior said in a statement. • What PJM is doing: PJM said its leaders intend to take steps to better forecast demand for electricity and to make large data centers responsible for their own power generation.

Tiny homes village: Dayton housing project could have a big impact, officials say

A local nonprofit believes that building a tiny home village could have a big impact on homelessness in the Dayton region.

• About the project: Miami Valley Housing Opportunities wants to construct 40 small cottages in northeast Dayton that would prioritize providing housing to unsheltered individuals. • Beacon Place Village: It would be the first project of its kind in the Dayton region. Units would be about 500 square feet and would have a kitchen and living area, a bedroom and a restroom. • Location: The 12-acre site would be on Needmore Road, west of Old Troy Pike in Dayton’s Kittyhawk neighborhood, at the southern corporation limits of Huber Heights. • What they are saying: “We do get a decent amount of support for our projects from leadership in the community,” said Debbie Watts Robinson, CEO of MVHO. “But the reality is I’ve never seen as much support as we have for this project.”