Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

❄️ School snow day limits: Many area districts build extra hours into their calendars as a buffer to ensure they remain in compliance even during severe winter weather.

🎤 Jay Leno interview: The legendary comedian is scheduled to perform at Hobart Arena on Feb. 5. He recently spoke with reporter Jessica Graue.

LOCAL NEWS

• Bethany Village making changes to memory care unit, adding assisted living space

• Here’s how local road crews are working to clear off, maintain roadways

• Future project will improve outdated section of Needmore Road in Harrison Twp.

LIFE

• Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart to join forces at Schuster Center

• Chasing perfection while serving pizza at home

• Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Ohayocon, Bloody Mary Showdown, Bad Bunny Laser Light Show and more

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• FirstEnergy trial begins: CEO accused of leading Ohio’s biggest bribery scheme

• Man sentenced to more than 30 years for shooting during Dayton robbery

• Riverside woman gets prison for shooting housemate in head

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Anthony Grant takes the blame for loss to Rhode Island

• High school football: Urbana, Versailles make coaching hires; Troy’s Everhart won’t return

• Wright State basketball: Players fine with sharing load as part of deep rotation

NATION AND WORLD

• NTSB arrives to investigate Maine plane crash that killed 6

• Judge orders ICE chief to appear in court or risk contempt over denial of due process

• TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction claims