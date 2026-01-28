Morning Briefing: Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

Here are three things you should know today:

🔎 ICE in Springfield: Springfield school officials are expecting a federal immigration enforcement operation in the city lasting at least 30 days to begin Feb. 4.

❄️ School snow day limits: Many area districts build extra hours into their calendars as a buffer to ensure they remain in compliance even during severe winter weather.

🎤 Jay Leno interview: The legendary comedian is scheduled to perform at Hobart Arena on Feb. 5. He recently spoke with reporter Jessica Graue.

LOCAL NEWS

Bethany Village making changes to memory care unit, adding assisted living space

Here’s how local road crews are working to clear off, maintain roadways

Future project will improve outdated section of Needmore Road in Harrison Twp.

LIFE

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart to join forces at Schuster Center

Chasing perfection while serving pizza at home

Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Ohayocon, Bloody Mary Showdown, Bad Bunny Laser Light Show and more

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

FirstEnergy trial begins: CEO accused of leading Ohio’s biggest bribery scheme

Man sentenced to more than 30 years for shooting during Dayton robbery

Riverside woman gets prison for shooting housemate in head

SPORTS

Dayton basketball: Anthony Grant takes the blame for loss to Rhode Island

High school football: Urbana, Versailles make coaching hires; Troy’s Everhart won’t return

Wright State basketball: Players fine with sharing load as part of deep rotation

NATION AND WORLD

NTSB arrives to investigate Maine plane crash that killed 6

Judge orders ICE chief to appear in court or risk contempt over denial of due process

TikTok settles as social media giants face landmark trial over youth addiction claims

